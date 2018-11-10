They were a periodic boating family, enjoying excursions here and there on Lake Lanier near Atlanta.
But when work brought Travis and Coleen Christ and son Devon to Mount Pleasant a year ago, they upped their water interest in sizable way.
The couple bought a 28-foot Regal Express with Volvo Penta engine from Duncan Boats in January. In the past nine months, they logged 230 hours traveling offshore, the Ashley River and Lake Moultrie. The Christs have reached speeds of 50 mph.
"That's a lot," said Larry Bunch, general manager of the North Charleston-based boat dealers.
Meanwhile, the Christs learned that Virginia-based Volvo Penta, which uses General Motors-supplied motors, was holding a 500-word essay contest in which entrants describe their interest in boating. The family realized tone of the great opportunities about the Charleston area was to take advantage of the water, Travis Christ said. They submitted an essay and learned in late summer they had won.
Last month, Volvo Penta organized a presentation at Duncan Boats that included tunes from West Ashley High School marching band members. The family picked up their the grand prize, a Chevrolet Silverado from Rick Hendrick Chevrolet in Charleston.
Devon, a freshman at Wando High, took a boating safety course sponsored by the state Department of Natural Resources. "It's a whole big thing to learn," Coleen said. He now often takes the whee, she said. The family keeps their boat in dry stack at the River's Edge Marina on the Ashley River, which is combined with Duncan Boats. As a result, they don't need a trailer.
The award helps bring "recognition of a boating family," Bunch said. "We try to get more people involved in boating."
For more information and photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/automotive.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.