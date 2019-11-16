My favorite season is fall.
I love the crisp air, the brilliant blue skies and the fashion. Give me a sweater, 50-degree weather, a roaring fire, a good book, a cuppa something and I’m in my happy place.
Okay, so maybe too much information there, since I’m leading up to why fall is a great time to buy an auto if you’re in the market.
One more reason to love the season, am I right?
Why fall is the time to buy
Dealers have to clear out their inventory from this year. If they don’t, there’s not as much room for the sparkly new ones coming in. If there’s a particular model that hasn’t sold quite as well as the others, that one will be even more deeply discounted.
I’m the kind of person who can wait for a deal. I’m okay with driving this year’s model into next year. I keep my cell phone way past its prime, despite all the awesome things the new phone has that allegedly will change my life and make it easier (it won’t).
Back to cars, trucks and SUVs.
If a model is being completely redesigned, look for deep discounts. Some buyers have to have the latest and greatest and the buyers who do not benefit greatly from that.
You can wait until the end of the year for even deeper discounts, but pickings will be sparse and you may end driving a beige car home instead of that snazzy black one you had your eye on in the fall.
December is obviously when you’re going to get the most bang for your buck because of the aforementioned inventory reason and because salespeople want to meet quotas which could mean bonuses for them.
According to TrueCar.com, the best day to buy a car – whatever the season is Monday. According to their stats, one can save up to 60 percent if you stroll in mid-day on a Monday. Sunday is the worst day.
Most people are out buying a car on the weekends due to their own work schedules. It’s basic supply and demand. The more people showing up to buy, the less discounts.
Take a day off on a Monday, go mid-day in the fall. Do your research and see what happens. I bet they’ll want to sell you a car as much as you want to buy one – for a good deal.
Best and worst of car-buying
To sum up, here’s the best and worst when it comes to car buying in the last quarter of 2019:
• Best day to buy: Monday
• Worst day to buy: Sunday
• Best auto to buy in October: Large trucks
• Best auto to buy in November: Midsize and compact cars
• Best auto to buy in December: Small SUVs and Premium SUVs
Timing is everything and apparently it applies to everything. I buy an auto late year and typically keep mine for years and years.
Along with my iPhone, despite Siri trying to entice me into buying a “better” one.
Be safe out there.