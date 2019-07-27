When I was driving my car a couple of weeks ago I noticed, in my peripheral vision, one of those myriad of symbols scattered across my dash would flash orange. When I looked down to see what it was, it would go away. It kept happening, so quickly that I could figure out which one it was.
You know when your home fire alarm beeps and you change the one you think is beeping and then it beeps again? You can’t find where the beep is coming from. It was like that. Maddening, and instead of being on a ladder, I was driving a 3,300 pound vehicle.
“Maybe it was the sun reflecting off my dash and I just thought it looked orange,” I reasoned with myself.
A few days later, FLASH. There it was again. It was intermittent. It would stay a few seconds then be gone. I got my manual out, dreading to see which light it was and what it was telling me. “Smart Entry System – if the problem persists, see your dealer.”
Gee, thanks for that. I recalled that I had my car in for an oil change at the dealer prior to this happening. Now, I’m not saying that someone bumped something causing a tiny connection wire to come loose just enough to make it blink intermittently. But, a few months ago, I brought my car in for some repair or another. On the way home, the tire pressure light kept coming on and my tire pressure was fine. When I took it back in, I was told something about the system, rebooting, yada, yada. Anyway, they fixed the tire pressure light from coming back on.
Since that intermittent light only came on well, intermittently, and only while driving – quick as an orange flash – I’ve not taken it in. I guess I’ll just ignore it, if and when it comes on again. After reading a few online forums, this seemed to be a problem among others with the same year and model. When they took it in, they could not find a problem and were told, “Everything looks good.”
Except for that intermittent orange smart entry system light that blinks for no reason.
Was someone hacking into my smart entry system? “No one can hack into my truck,” my husband said smugly, referring to his 1998 pickup with a stick shift. “Who buys a truck with a stick shift?” I shot back.
The whole point to my meandering thought process here is that car repairs, whether they be the dashboard flashing or that grinding, whirring or ca-clunk sound you try to mimic when you take it in to a garage to find out what the heck it is — the cost to fix it varies from state to state.
The high and the low
Each year, CarMD.com comes out with a cost of car repair – which state has the highest and which has the lowest. The top “check engine” repairs in 2018 were ignition coils and spark plugs, oxygen sensor, catalytic converter, gas cap and replace ignition coil. Their list was derived from the analysis of 11,419, 150 needed repairs identified for model year 1996 to 2018 vehicles from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.
The most expensive states/districts with the highest car repairs in 2018
State Average Labor Cost Average Parts Cost Average Total (parts and labor)
1. District of Columbia $152.67 $261.35 $414.02
2. Connecticut $149.31 $264.60 $413.91
3. California $154.39 $248.74 $403.13
4. Georgia $157.94 $244.72 $402.66
5. New Jersey $151.15 $250.44 $401.59
The states with the lowest car repair costs in 2018
State Average Labor Cost Average Parts Costs Average Total (parts and labor)
47. Vermont $134.53 $225.11 $359.64
48. Wisconsin $148.00 $208.84 $356.84
49. Michigan $154.42 $201.74 $356.16
50. Maine $142.79 $211.59 $354.38
51. Ohio $147.78 $206.46 $354.24
Not surprisingly, average car repair costs are up, even in Ohio who ranked the lowest – repairs rose six percent from 2017. Vermont had the lowest average labor cost – the reason most common was a missing gas cap that accounted for nearly 8 percent of repairs. Mississippi drivers paid the most for labor at over $163 and the most common repair was to replace ignition coils and spark plugs. Must be that Delta heat.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed my dashboard sensor light was simply a fluke.
Be safe out there.