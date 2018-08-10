Dennis Walczuk remembers the days when he was first involved with a quirky German car sporting a buck-toothed grille.
"I had been working on BMWs in 1976 in L.A.," said Walczuk, who grew up in California. Before long, the now-widespread brand became his specialty.
He migrated east, spent 17 years as a mechanic with a large dealership in Charleston, then in June 1998 opened his own car shop, Exclusively Bimmers. As the name implies, the service center works on one car brand only. Yet, situated first on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant and now several blocks west at a larger operation at 900 Lansing Drive off U.S. Highway 17 North near the Ravenel Bridge, the BMW outlet attracts many hundreds of customers from locals to newcomers primarily across East Cooper and environs.
"It's a pretty sweet location. Almost 70,000 people a day drive by here," Walczuk said.
"Our biggest (customer base) is downtown, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island," he said. "We are the only exclusive one on this side (of the Cooper River). We have a huge clientele," he said.
During two decades, Walczuk survived a cancer scare and brought his sons Jordan, now general manager and parts manager Justin, into the business. It employs 13 mechanics and front-line staff. All the while, motorists kept bringing their 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 series sedans and coupes, Z3 and 4 roadsters and X1-6 SUVs to the shop for tune-ups and more extensive repairs. The drop-offs usually include friendly chit-chat between Bimmer owners and Walczuk, once a near scratch golfer and a well-known figure around Mount Pleasant.
"That's all we work on," he said. "You look in the back parking lot. We don't (service) anything but BMWs." There's a modest change in recent years; Exclusively Bimmers will handle jobs on new Minis, which are sister models to BMW.
"They treat you like family," said customer Gary Durance, "I have four BMWs, they call and tell you what needs to be done," without holding any punches, he said.
Walczuk got into the automotive field, and more specifically BMW, through his parents. "My family started a BMW junkyard in 1976 in Marina Del Rey (in California). It's still in business today." At the time, BMW was an oddity. "They (onlookers) though it was British Motor Works," he said.
His first BMW was a Sunset Black 1967 2000 CS, a modest sized coupe with the hood leaning out like the bow of a ship. He gravitated to wagons and more recently X5 sport activity vehicles — as the manufacturer refers to its SUVs and crossovers.
Today he's active in the business although his adult sons run the place. "I play a lot of pickle ball," which is cross between tennis and racquet ball, he said.
The workshop, which added air conditioning in the past decade, holds six service bays, "which is pretty big for an independent," Walczuk noted. "I'll tell you this, we have (spent) $100,000 on (individual diagnostic) computers."
Another industry change in the past decade or so: Exclusively Bimmers can send mechanics to BMW sites for training. Its technicians and staff count close to 250 years in combined experience. At the same time, the expanding Mercedes-Benz and new Volvo assembly plants have brought a boost in demand for technicians locally.
Exclusively Bimmers showcases a loyal staff. "It's really good," said Rita Williams, who manned the client service area. "Customers have been with us."
