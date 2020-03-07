Insane Rides: Are they really worth it?

I love nice cars. As a teenager, I had some pretty choice rides thanks to my father’s ability to overhaul engines and completely re-do exteriors and interiors. He’d buy it on the cheap, but once he was finished with it, my car looked as if it rolled out of a showroom.
Pretty in Porsche
I was perusing Car and Driver yesterday and stumbled across the new Porsche 992-generation 911, which you may have already heard about. One can now order a Porsche and for an extra $8 grand or so, your personal giant fingerprint can be imprinted on the hood. According to the article, the hood is removed after you purchase your Porsche, of course, and biometric data is processed on it so that “it can’t be used illegally and then a robot paints on the design.” After a clear coat and all that processed biometric data, a drone can’t steal your fingerprint from above. Apparently.
But, if hackers can get into encrypted data from another country and steal identities, the thought of a giant impression of my fingerprint on my car doesn’t give me a peaceful, easy feeling.
The word is that other “personalization” is coming from Porsche for these types of buyers. I wonder if you can get a photo of your dog imprinted on the hood.
Oh so fast
The 2020 Bugatti Chiron satisfies anyone’s (who can afford it) need for speed. Car and Driver said the “lows” about this auto is the cargo space is “almost nonexistent” and there are “scant selections of tech and driver-assistance features.”
They are the experts when it comes to reviewing autos and maybe one of their writers test drove one, but if you buy this car, I don’t think you’re going to be worried about how much luggage you can pack in the cargo spaces or driver-assisted parallel parking. And, are you going to be looking at an infotainment screen when you’re driving this bad boy at 300 plus mph? I really, really hope not.
It’s mind-blowingly gorgeous or as Car and Driver calls it: “A head-turning lust object and all-around performance machine.”
Sure, if you’re in love with your car, that’s a pretty good description for this Bugatti. And with a price beginning at $2.99 million, that’s a lot of love.
The fastest car on the planet
The fastest car in the world as of 2020 is the Hennessey Venom F5. It can go from 0 to 60 in less than two seconds and its top speed has been reported at 310 mph. Built entirely of carbon, it’s strong yet very lightweight and CEO John Hennessey said the car is “like looking at a piece of artwork,” and “it’s like a piece of automotive jewelry. . .”
That it is, but I can’t hang it on my wall or wear it around my neck. I could, however, buy it for a cool $1.8 million (and that’s just the base price). According to a press release from Venom GT in January of this year, the first three Venom F-5s were in production and testing will start in the second quarter of 2020. They’re only building 24 of them, 12 for the European market and 12 for the American market. At the time of that release, U.S. allocations were close to being sold out. The car makes its debut at The Quail during Monterey car week in August. I’ll book my reservations to Carmel now.
Are these beautiful autos worth it? I guess like anything else, it’s relative and in the eye of the beholder. Be safe out there.