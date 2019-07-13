According to a Swapalease.com, there are a few vehicles that rate highly among drivers when it comes to summertime road trips. Their findings are broken down into regions of the country and come from data collected by surveying drivers in these top car markets.
New York City, New York
Lincoln Nautilus – this top leased roomy SUV is the perfect getaway cruiser for New Yorkers. Maybe its roomy interior is a great break from the more compact spaces (and heavy traffic) they’re accustomed to. Hot time, summer in the city in a Lincoln Nautilus means the back of your neck won’t get gritty.
Los Angeles, California
BMW 330i - California drivers prefer the upscale luxury of a BMW because of its advanced technology features. It's a smooth ride for those California dreaming coastal getaway weekend trips.
Chicago, Illinois
Volkswagen Jetta - Windy city drivers love the turbocharged engine (standard on Jettas) and sleek design of the VW Jetta.
Houston, Texas
GMC Sierra Denali – everything is big in Texas, including their ride choice. The heat is also oppressive so with Sierra’s quick load and unload tailgate, there’s less time spend outside and more inside where the a/c is blasting.
Phoenix, Arizona
Jeep Compass – no surprise that city and desert dwellers love the rugged Jeep. Its sporty look fits the lifestyle and the interior is luxurious.
Jacksonville, Florida
Toyota Camry – the five-star safety rated Camry is the top leased summer car for the sunny Florida. Sleeker with a sportier feel, it’s perfect for beach-goers on a budget.