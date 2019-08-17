Those of us who live on or near the coast begin mentally preparing for a hurricane in June. Hurricane season for the Atlantic Coast is June through November, with the most active months being late August through September. According to Travel Insurance Review, the “hurricane capital of the world” is Abaco Island in the Bahamas. The top 10 U.S. cities prone to hurricanes are:
• Cape Hattaras, North Carolina
• Delray Beach, Florida
• Hollywood, Florida
• Deerfield Beach, Florida
• Boca Raton, Florida
• Florida City, Florida
• Grand Isle, Louisiana
• Fort Pierce, Florida
• Miami, Florida
• Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Having been through over a dozen hurricanes from living up and down the coast over the years, I understand that the decision to shelter in place or leave the area is sometimes an agonizing one. Whatever the choice is, it’s best to batten down the hatches everywhere – including your vehicle. Getting it road trip ready or making it safe for the storm is important.
These are common-sense measures that you should be doing anyway, so no time like the present.
• Fill up your tank. Do this whether you stay or not, days before. Gas lines get long the closer a hurricane gets.
• Check your oil and fluids. If any need changing or topping off, now’s a good time to do that.
• If you plan to leave, make reservations early. Hotels and VRBOs go quickly. Ask when you’re making your reservation how much time you have to cancel if you change your mind.
• Make sure you know your evacuation route. If you going to leave, leave early, if at all possible. Don’t wait until the day before. You don’t want to get into a traffic gridlock trying to get out. Heed your city officials’ warnings.
• If you have loved ones in another location, let them know when you’re leaving and where you plan to go.
• Make sure your wipers are rain-ready. Most recommend changing these every six months. Pick up a spare and store them in your trunk.
• Assemble an auto package: Jumper cables, gas can, tool kit, flashlight with extra batteries, radio with extra batteries, blanket, and motor oil.
• Get a map and a first aid kit. You should always have a first-aid kit in your trunk for any road trips. During hurricanes, you may not be able to use GPS, so get a good, old-fashioned map so you can figure out how to get where you’re going.
• Car chargers, USB adapters – make sure you have them for you and those traveling with you.
• Store up some snacks just in case you get stuck somewhere. Bottled water and dry snacks come in handy.
• Have an overnight bag ready to go with clothes, etc.
• Seems like a given, but make sure your car insurance policy is paid and up-to-date.
Should you decide to stay, you’ll still want to make sure your car’s in good shape – maintenance wise – when you are able to leave. If you have a garage, park your car in it. Many of us use our garages for storage, but now’s the time to use that space for what it’s intended.
If you don’t have a garage, protect your car with a cover and try not to park it near trees or power lines. If possible park it on an incline.
A handy website to track hurricanes is https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.
Be safe out there.