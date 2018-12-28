Automotive safety engineering has certainly come a long way over the last half century, with the latest features being able to help keep motorists from getting into crashes in the first place.
These include systems designed to warn motorists of possible forward collisions, the presence of other vehicles in their blind spots and when the car is drifting past highway lane markers. The best of them will automatically apply the brakes and/or take control of the steering wheel if the driver isn’t reacting quickly enough.
There’s little argument that the technology works as advertised. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety in Orlando, estimates that if installed on all vehicles, crash-avoidance technology could prevent more than 2.7 million crashes, 1.1 million injuries and nearly 9,500 deaths annually.
But the downside to the technology is that such systems can be prohibitively expensive to repair. That’s largely because of the requisite sensors and cameras that are embedded into the bumpers and elsewhere. According to the AAA, even a minor fender bender can cost as much as $5,300 to repair if the vehicle is equipped with the latest safety features.
“Advanced safety systems are much more common today, with many coming as standard equipment, even on base models,” says John Nielsen, AAA’s managing director of Automotive Engineering and Repair. “It’s critical that drivers understand what technology their vehicle has, how it performs and how much it could cost to repair should something happen.”
Even simple windshield damage can prove to be surprisingly costly these days. That’s because of cameras positioned behind the windshield that require recalibration if the glass is replaced. Also, some automakers require the use of original-equipment glass that meets certain standards for optical clarity. This can cost around $1,500, according to the AAA, which amounts to nearly three times the tab to replace the windshield on a car without the added technology.
“It is not unusual for windshields to get chipped or cracked, especially for drivers who commute on a daily basis,” continued Nielsen. “This may be an eyesore on a regular car, but when it falls in the line of sight of a camera or the driver, it becomes a safety issue that needs immediate attention by a facility qualified to work on these systems.”
What’s more, don’t expect to see any reduction in your auto insurance premiums if you buy a car or truck equipped with the latest safety features. That’s according to a report conducted by the insurance website TheZebra.com. By contrast, the study suggests you’ll save more money on your car insurance by having anti-theft devices installed.
“You’d think that since these technology advancements in car safety are proven by experts to be highly effective in reducing accidents, insurance companies would adjust their pricing accordingly to reward consumers with savings,” says the website’s director of market insights Alysssa Connolly. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case because the sophisticated technology is more expensive to fix, and because humans driving these cars are often lulled into a false sense of security and can actually become more careless.”
Research from the AAA found that 80 percent of drivers over-estimate the capabilities of their vehicles’ blind-spot monitoring systems. Around 25 percent said they rely solely on the technology and don’t bother performing visual checks to spot oncoming traffic or pedestrians.
