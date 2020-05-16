Hidden Gems: Cars stowed away and then found

I recently learned of some autos that have been found in odd places. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill clunkers. These are the cars we dream about and they were dusty, buried works of automotive majesty just waiting to be discovered.
Below is a list of those autos that had been stowed away for a better day.
• Ferrari Dino 246 GTS - Disappeared in 1974 and was found buried in a backyard four years later. Some think the owner did it to collect insurance money, but it’s on the roads now with the license plates: “Dug Up.”
• Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider – This one was in a French guy’s (Roger Baillon) shack in France for years. The guy wanted to have a classic car museum in the 1950s, but cash ran out and 50 or so cars were stored in out-of-the-way places in the countryside. Allegedly, this one was found in 2014 beneath a pile of magazines.
• A garage in France (in a Burgundy village – maybe too much wine over the years?) revealed a cornucopia of classics including Peugeots, pre-war Citroëns, Renaults, mid-century Opels Panhards, Simcas, Fiat and more. Plus, a room full of parts where one could possibly construct another car.
• A 1968 Camaro RS/SS with only one owner and 26,000 miles on it loaded with options was a present from a guy to his wife. Wife did not love it (she wanted a Corvette instead) and hubby called wife’s best friend to come take a look. She loved it, but while it was getting ready at the dealer, a couple of kids stole it. They found the car in Michigan and it was returned to the wife’s friend who had bought it and she hardly ever drove it. I don’t know where those two kids were, but maybe she thought they could steal it again.
• A $1 million Mercedes Benz 300 SL Roadster was discovered by a Midwestern family. A loved one died and while digging through the departed’s stuff, they found the car and it hadn’t been driven in 40 years. It was sold at an estate sale to its current owner and the lucky buyer found that it had once been painted and upholstered in blue – quite rare – but the original owner inexplicably had it painted silver, dyed the interior black, only drove it 14,558 miles and then tucked it away in storage for decades. Despite that (and seriously these facts seem strange – possibly fodder for a novel or screenplay – the mystery of the car makeover and why), it is only one of 249 of them of that 1960 model year. It commands top-dollar if you can pony up the seven figures for it.
My father restored several cars during my formative years, but alas, not once did we store one away. We drove ours and there wasn’t a $1 million one in the bunch.
Be safe out there.