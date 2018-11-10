The iconic national judge considers itself a consumer backer. So when two Charleston dealerships made its list — accounting for less 1 percent of all U.S. auto locales, the local reaction was excitement for workers and customers.
J.D. Power this month released the 2018 Dealer of Excellence awards, and five of 102 selected car stores are from South Carolina. Moreover, two outlets are in the Lowcountry: Hendrick Lexus Charleston and Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston.
That's out of 17,000 new car franchise dealers in the country.
"We were the first ones in Charleston get it," said David Yarborough, general manager of Hendrick Lexus Charleston. "We're really pleased, when you consider it's a very, very small percentage (of certifications). Everybody in the dealership played a role," he said, noting that the Lexus franchise on Savannah Highway counts 78 employees.
Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston in the past year opened a new, larger and modern showroom slightly east of its original spot in Hendrick's row of dealerships. Dan Zarrillo is general manager of the dealership, considered an unofficial flagship for the $500 million-plus Volvo Cars assembly plant rolling out its first S60 sedans this summer in Ridgeville.
"Last year, there were no dealers in South Carolina," he said. Two Columbia outfits and a Lancaster locale were also named in 2018.
California-based J.D. Power touts a Dealer of Excellence Program, "which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional customer service," it said.
The trophies stemmed from a J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index study and from dealership "best practices."
Hendrick Lexus Charleston said the award demonstrates "its commitment to exceeding customer expectations. "This certification sets us apart, especially coming from such an authority as J.D. Power," Yarborough said. "In one way or another, everyone in this dealership contributes to making our customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement,” he said.
"We're going to have a little celebration next week" that includes an oyster roast, Yarborough said.
Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for 50 years, J.D. Power and the Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile, the company said.
"They go in and look at your website, look to see you are being transparent in your advertising, giving justification for trade-ins," and matching car prices at the dealership, online and in other promotions.
"That's not only a part of the Hendrick Lexus Charleston commitment but Lexus' culture," Yarborough said.
According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there is so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program "assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle," the researcher said.
Dealerships must pass a three-step process to qualify for the designation, including:
- Basing each car brand's performance in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index study.
- Ranking dealerships among the top performers in key customer satisfaction areas.
- Passing an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices, including listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.
Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group employs 9,000 people at dozens of dealerships nationwide, including outlets that sell 12 new-car brands in the greater Charleston market.
