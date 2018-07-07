Built in the heartland, the Jeep Cherokee claimed an online auto information company's calculation of the most domestic vehicle on the market.
The top 10 of Car.com's yearly American-Made Index also includes three Ford models and two Chevrolets, built by companies headquartered in the U.S. At the same time, four editions count overseas countries of origin, notably from Honda and Acura based in Japan.
Even Jeep, which traces its roots to the popular American military two-seater in World War II, reports foreign ownership. It's part of FCA — short for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — an Italian/American corporation headquartered in the United Kingdom.
The online researcher's results jibe with automotive trends showing that cars are built all over the world no matter the owner and global parts makers supply equipment to a litany of vehicles in the U.S. and other countries.
According to the list, "American-made" vehicles stem from assembly plants in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Kentucky and Alabama. Following the Jeep Cherokee SUV in order were the Honda Odyssey minivan and the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.
Cars.com released its 12th annual index shortly before the Fourth of July. In addition to the domestic vehicle rankings, the company surveyed consumers about the importance of buying American in terms of cars and trucks.
The online site noted that 19 percent of people surveyed believe it's "unpatriotic to buy vehicles that are not American-made." Also, 82 percent of those interviewed believe that buying American-made cars will create more jobs in the U.S.
"Even in today’s global economy, many U.S. consumers want to support their neighbors and buy American cars, trucks and SUVs," Cars.com said.
Furthermore, 71 percent of shoppers contend that buying American contributes in a sizable way to the U.S. economy and 28 percent of those queried would only consider an American car company when buying a vehicle. Meanwhile, about two in every three Americans surveyed said they would find out upfront where a car's built and the automaker's headquarters.
The top 10 most American vehicles list of 2018 includes:
- 1 - Jeep Cherokee, built in Belvidere, Illinois.
- 2 - Honda Odyssey, Lincoln, Alabama.
- 3 - Honda Ridgeline, Lincoln, Alabama.
- 4 - Ford Taurus, Chicago.
- 5 - Chevrolet Volt, Detroit.
- 6 - Honda Pilot, Lincoln, Alabama.
- 7 - Acura MDX (excluding MDX Sport Hybrid) in East Liberty, Ohio.
- 8 - Ford Explorer, Chicago.
- 9 - Ford F-150 in Claycomo, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan.
- 10 - Chevrolet Corvette, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
