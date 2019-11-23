Special to the Post and Courier
Motorsports films tend to suffer at the box office because they typically only appeal to a niche demographic. This is not helped by the fact that many films of this genre rarely hit middle ground in that they are loved or hated. Simply put, Motorsports films are either grand examples of movie-making or the type that are better suited to be sold from trunks in the corner store parking lot.
Grand Prix and LeMans are two prototypical Motorsports films that have set the bar to lofty highs.
Ford v Ferrari aimed to clear this bar of film making excellence. In my opinion, I think it did meet this established mark. When rumors about the project began to spread, many thought the storyline would focus on Ferrari or their role in Formula One. Predictably early judgment was measured due to the checkered history of Motorsports films. However, many, including myself, weighed in on the positive side of predictions when the cast including Matt Damon and Christian Bale was revealed.
One measure of a good film, much like a long road trip, is how the passage of time is interpreted. When a road trip features engaging tarmac and good conversation, the miles seem to fly by. This was the case with Ford v Ferrari because its two hours and 30 minute run time did not seem that long. The storyline flowed, did not bog down and did not feature any unnecessary material. Neither Ford nor Ferrari was consulted, which is perhaps the reason this was the case.
Like Grand Prix and LeMans, Ford v Ferrari was more about relationships than it was championships. I think this is the key to these types of films because the primary focus should be about the people first, not the machinery. Ford v Ferrari will appeal to a broad audience, even those who are unfamiliar with the 24 of LeMans.
The Starry Blockbuster Series hosted a special screening of the film on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Charlotte. There were Ford GTs, Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens, Dodges, Mustangs, Mercedes’, Acuras, Miatas, and a sweet factory-stock Subaru Forester! Wait, that “whip” was not a part of the event, never mind.
Foreign Cars Italia, Hagerty, Nationwide, Cars and Cappuccino, Euro Prestige Imports, Cars and Coffee Charlotte, and Charlotte Miatas all came together to make it a special event. The event was also attended by two special guests who have first-hand experience of competing at the 24 Hours of LeMans. Both Martin Steger, a member of the Porsche factory racing team, which launched the 917 LeMans campaign, and Stefan Huewe, a member of the Audi Champion Racing team, and winners of the 2005 24 Hours of LeMans, attended the event.
The screening was hosted in the 4DX Theater at the Regal Stonecrest cinemas at Piper Glen. This was the ideal venue for this film. The 4DX Theater made Ford v Ferrari an immersive movie experience. In summary, Ford v Ferrari is one of the best films I have seen this year and is Oscar-worthy. I highly recommend you watch, um, save that, I highly recommend you experience Ford v Ferrari in 4DX.
Note:
