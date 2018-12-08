A century-long journey through 21 dozen-plus cars, trucks and cycles — with owners from millennials to the greatest generation and thousands of spectators aged single- to nearly triple digits — are expected to take in a kids auto zone, hobnob with noted car buffs and mill around Ocean Park for a sea island automobile festival May 4, 2019.
The third yearly Cars on Kiawah will showcase vintage Rolls Royces, a vehicle emblazoned with cartoon artwork, shiny domestic classics and pseudo race cars among its hand-picked collection of local, South Carolina and regional vehicles. Show helpers continue to pore over applicants for the spring shindig.
For the first time, the event will set aside a children's display with "kid friendly zone," said Irene Breland, an organizer since the launch of the swanky show in early 2017. The exhibits will include an abandoned car that kids can paint, she says.
"That's our objective, to attract more attention (from) young people," said Bruce Stemerman, who heads up the organizing group.
Another specialty for 2019 are early emergency vehicles, including a 1947 fire truck from Mount Pleasant and a 1920s "paddy wagon" used in the Chicago area. Orel Phipps is the local owner.
A novelty standout, headed for the youngsters' area, will be a "Cartoon Truck" slathered with comic strips and animated figures.
Other confirmed classics are a 1933 Plymouth Custom Speedster (recently restored and still active in vintage racing) from Oklahoma, and a 1949 Jaguar owned by a local woman car collector.
"I am excited about the show and the kid friendly display," Breland says.
Organizers highlight the upcoming show and previous events on its website.
"Cars on Kiawah showcases the evolution of the automobile from the early 1900s through present day. Over 250 cars make up the display including everything from eye-catching concours-level cars and sleek supercars to classic muscle cars and outrageous rat rods," show backers said.
According to the online site, "We are looking for cars with character."
The regional event boasts "a diverse showcase and welcoming attitude. We invite you to share your automobile and its unique story with the public at this community event."
Vehicles must register in advance to be considered for the display. A committee will review the application. "Acceptance is based on presenting a balanced show field that represents the history and evolution of the automobile," according to organizers. Registration is $35 per automobile and a photo is required. Awarded categories for 2019 are currently in development.
The automotive festival spreads out over Ocean Park, near the famed Ocean golf course. Backers set an informal cutoff of 250 exhibiting automobiles. They expect 3,500 or more spectators, in line with past years. The 10 a.m.-3 p.m. show, opens to the public, provides food and drink onsite. A "laid-back awards ceremony takes place at 2 p.m." Tom Crawford of WCIV-TV Channel 4 will be master of ceremonies with Harvey Geiger, a founder of the Hilton Head Island Concours d"Elegance and Motoring Festival.
Separately, My Classic Car host Dennis Gates, who took part in the 2018 and filmed a segment for the show, expects to air the event in early 2019. No date is set but new show start up in March.
Organizers in mid decade settled on the local format for Cars on Kiawah, showing off exotic and not-as-visible model styles such as mechanically fit but rusty-sided "rat rods," 60's era big-engine muscle cars and odd-looking imports such as bubble cars.
Go to www.carsonkiawah.com.
For more information and photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/automotive.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.