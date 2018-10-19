Paul Russino was looking for a car show to attend the other week and in the newspaper spotted a VFW event off U.S. Highway 17A in Moncks Corner.
The Summerville resident and transplant from Long Island, New York, brought his polished red 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle.
"It was a very good show, nice people," he said. 'It's always nice to help the troops out."
Russino's model was among 20-25 vehicles on hand Sept. 29 for the first-time VFW Post 9509 Car Show. Event goers acknowledged that morning rain showers limited the count, but they liked the venue and enjoyed the show — which included barbecue plates, and a jump castle for kids.
Parked side by side (by side) were classic models from Al Wenzel and Julie Franks of Ridgeville. They included a 1927 Model T, the last year that Ford produced the iconic car. "It's so original, I just keep it that way," Wenzel said. On the front seat was a still-working 1908 Edison phonograph, fitting the era of Model Ts. Beside the Ford was a 1955 DeSoto and a 1970 Chevy Chevelle.
Lou Goehring parked his 1964 Mercury Comet Caliente on the front row of the displayed models. The Summerville car enthusiast said he's kept the car, sporting a 260 cubic inch V-8 engine, as is. "I've had it 20 some years," he said. "I drive this thing all the time."
