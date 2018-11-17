Stanley Zoltanski displayed a 1987 Chevrolet El Camino that stood out as much for its fine breeding than age.
"I recently purchased this with 7,000 miles," he said, walking around the coupe utility vehicle at the Antique Automobile Club of America's Second Saturday car show Oct. 13 west of the Ashley. The manufacturer "only made 681 of them," he said.
The local collector's wagon-like truck was among a bevy of stand-out vehicles at the coastal AACA chapter's wrap-up open show of the year at Citadel Mall. More than 50 cars and trucks registered for the event, and another 10 or so club cars took part.
Uncommon models peppered the lineup, including:
- A 1977 AMC Gremlin belonging to Allen Lambert.
- John McEvaney's French 1954 Citroen Avant..
- A 1923 Ford Model T owned by Sonny Rourk. "Everything's original," he says. "It's something to drive."
- Furman Cullum's 1923 Lincoln Doctors Coupe.
- Austin-built 1968 Princess belonging to Major Broaddus of West Ashley. He said the stylish compact stemmed from British Leyland, the conglomerate that also manufactured the original Mini Cooper.
Elsewhere, Mary Ann and Jerry Ryan of Summerville found space to park their modified recreational vehicle attached to a 1955 Chevy S-10 pickup truck.
"I've had the truck for five years," Jerry Ryan said. Starting with a 1947 camper, "We built it all," he said.
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/automotive.
