An 83-year-old Hudson kept Chevrolet from sweeping top awards at one of the more buzz-worthy fall automotive events in the Lowcountry.
The sixth yearly Dream Machines Open Auto Show attracted dozens of car enthusiasts to the Nexton master-planned community in Summerville, even as morning showers threatened to postpone the Oct. 6 event. Lowcountry Muscle Car puts on the show, known for its energetic mix of street rods, antiques, imports and American performance vehicles from the 1960s and '70s.
"Well, despite the early rain we had a decent turnout for the show with 98 cars in attendance," Sandy Tague, head of events for Lowcountry Muscle Car, noted in the minutes of the club's monthly meeting this week. The Summerville-based group counts more than 100 members "who wish to share their passion with our community," said W.D. Hamilton, the club's photographer.
Lowcountry Muscle Car supports Summerville Miracle League in its mission "to enhance the lives of people with special needs," Hamilton said. A big winner at the Saturday show was the Miracle League: nearly $4,500 was raised for its benefit, according to club president Jay Palen.
"While the initial inclement weather looked like it was going to be a low turnout, the clouds parted and the sun shined through as nearly 100 car enthusiasts displayed their wide variety of machines in the show," Hamilton said.
Trophy winners included Summerton auto buff Dee Cercopely, who took home Best of Show for his 1935 Hudson Terraplane. Other top choices were Richard Hudnut, whose 1965 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck won in the best paint category; Stacy Lundy's 1980 Chevrolet Corvette Drag Car for best engine; Jim Clifford's 1960 Chevy Impala as best interior; and a 1966 Chevy Nova belonging to David Scott for the best work in progress award.