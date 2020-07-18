Driving in Style: Top five luxury cars (and deals) mid-2020

Though we’re not making road trips as much as we once did, now is still a great time to buy a car or SVU. If you’re in the market for a luxury model, now’s the time to drive one off the lot or have one delivered.
Seriously, if you venture out, wear a mask and visit a dealership where they are doing the same.
One thing that hasn’t changed for getting the best deals is, the better your credit the better the deal.
Here’s the best of the best, in no particular order.
1. Volvo S60 – Zero percent financing up to 60 months. Available until July 31. Lease: $289/month for three years with $3,589 down. Cash back deals: $1000. From $36,050.
2. Lexus ES – Zero percent financing for up to 60 months. Take delivery by August 3. Lease: $359/month of three years and $3,999 down. Cash back deals: $3,000. Expires August 3. From $39,900.
3. 2020 Cadillac XT5 – Zero percent financing for up to 60 months. Lease: $399/month for three years and $4699 down. Cash back deals: $1500. Expires August 3. From $44,095.
4. 2020 BMW X1 – 0.9 percent financing for up to 60 months. Lease: $429/month for 36 months and $3999 down. Expires July 31. From $35,200.
5. 2020 Lexus RX 350 – Zero percent financing for up to 60 months. Lease: $439/month for 36 months and $4,399 down. Cash back deals: $3,000. Expires August 3. From $44,150.
Above deals and pricing may be different according to availability and region. To view the entire list visit USA News.
To view what luxury auto sales are doing see the graphic below. Source: GoodCarBadCar.
Be safe out there.