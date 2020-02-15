Dream Cars: What to drive if money were no object

I was exploring the subject of what the top “dream cars” were and I ran across a 2018 USA article online where they polled people about it. According to this article, women chose a Jeep Wrangler as their top dream car and men chose a Tesla. Say what now?
I don’t who they polled but we (women) have come a long way baby and no way is this woman’s dream car a Jeep Wrangler. Who were these women? I read it was “new survey of 2,000 car owners.” Nope, nada, not me.
That same poll found that in the Southeast, the top pick was a Mustang. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with a Mustang (or a Camaro which also made the top 10 dream car list), but I say dream bigger.
I thought I’d do my own unofficial and unpolled list. Below, in no particular order, is my dream car list.
Porsche 911 Speedster – from $274,500
The top track speed for this beautiful car is 192 mph, going 0-60 in 3.8 seconds. Described as embodying the original Porsche virtues of “purism, lightweight construction, efficiency and unadulterated driving pleasure,” its limited to 1,948 units. Inside is reminiscent of the 1960s model and it’s a two-seater. Oh, to dream.
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S – from $161,200
Luxurious and powerful, it’s been touted as a supercar and is one of the few fastest four door cars in the world. It has a 63 S twin-turbo VI 630 horsepower engine. You have a choice of nine colors. I’d go with the Polar White, but I’d take any color if push came to shove. I’d kick in an extra $2,000 for the Nappa leather interior in Magna Grey. Though it is a gas guzzler (EPA figures are 15/20 – city/highway), I’m glad for the four-doors. Makes trips to the grocery much easier, you know?
Lamborghini Aventador SV J Roadster – from $573,966
Okay, so this is a big dream, but hey, a Lamborghini should be on everyone’s dream car list. This model was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. It has a V12 engine and top speed is in excess of 350 mph. They just made 800 of them and it’s a convertible. According to a press release about this magnificent beast, it “accelerates from standing to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds.” There’s nothing more to add.
Jaguar Heritage E-Type 1961 – sold for $720,000 in 2018 at a Sotheby’s auction
This is the “Holy Grail” of E-Types. The “Best British Car” ever made. It is legendary and it is indeed a showstopper. A superstar of sports cars. Said to have been the choice of celebrities such as Steve McQueen, Frank Sinatra and Brigitte Bardot during its 14-year production. It hit 149 mph as a roadster and 150 mph as a coupe in its heyday. At its launch in Geneva in 1961, they sold 500 of them. Allegedly, at a New York International car show, six were sold in the first half hour and one of those buyers was Ole’ Blue Eyes himself. To this day, it’s considered one of the best-looking cars ever made. Agreed.
What’s on your dream car list? If there’s a Jeep Wrangler on it, it’s all good – Edmunds gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Dream on and be safe out there.