All auto-based crossover sport-utility vehicles and a growing number of passenger cars offer all-wheel-drive systems for added traction over wet and snowy roads, but it is it worth the extra money?
For the uninitiated, AWD is similar to a truck’s four-wheel-drive system, in that it sends additional power to the front or rear wheels as necessary to maintain traction over wet or snowy roads. Those living in snowier and/or more remote areas are most likely to consider an AWD model, though the system is popular even in more climate-friendly parts of the country.
Under normal circumstances some AWD systems will send 100 percent of the engine’s power to either the front or rear wheels, depending on the underlying configuration, while others will split the difference between front and rear on a 50/50 basis. Many sporty and luxury cars fitted with AWD will ordinarily send more power to the rear wheels to maintain a sportier rear-drive feel.
Unlike a truck’s four-wheel-drive system AWD does not come with low range gearing for climbing out of deep snow or mud ruts or for extreme off-road use. However, a few AWD crossovers come with advanced terrain management system that helps maximize the vehicle’s performance in snow and over more-challenging surfaces like mud and rocks.
AWD tends to rectify the inherent negative tendencies of what would otherwise be a rear-drive model’s tendency to fishtail, which is why the system is now widely available on import luxury vehicles. It also negates something called torque steer, which is the tendency of a high-powered front-drive model to pull to one side under spirited acceleration.
A few AWD systems on sportier models are engineered to improve their handling abilities on dry pavement. Some will send additional power to one to more outside wheels as needed for quicker cornering (this is called torque-vectoring).
On the downside, where it’s available AWD usually adds around $2,000 to a vehicle’s sticker price. It also adds mechanical complexity that could lead to higher maintenance and repair costs down the road. What’s more, equipping a vehicle with AWD adds weight, which causes a one or two mpg drop in its fuel economy. Driving all four wheels for extended periods can further lead to premature tire wear.
On the plus side, depending on where you live, adding AWD can boost a car or crossover’s trade-in value and/or make it easier to sell.
But the bottom line is that unless you reside where the winters are particularly harsh, you may not need to spend the extra cash for AWD. A front-drive car or crossover should suffice for most city and suburban dwellers facing moderate winter conditions.
Motorists residing in snowbound areas may want to instead have a set of snow tires installed for the winter months. These feature large, deep tread blocks to provide the greatest traction over loose surfaces. Tests have shown that front-wheel-drive cars fitted with snow tires can outperform an equivalent AWD car with all-season tires under extreme circumstances. Snow tires are essential for those subject to bad weather who own a rear-drive car and/or a one that’s equipped with low-profile “summer” performance tires.
Finally, keep in mind that while driving all four wheels might make a vehicle go faster on wet on snowy pavement, it does little to aid a vehicle’s cornering abilities and virtually nothing to bolster its braking. Even the most-brawny 4WD trucks can spin out of control on a patch of ice or through a slick curve if driven without regard to conditions.
© CTW Features