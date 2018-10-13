Likely sometime next year, the Wages' will be maneuvering a classic 1988 Land Rover Defender 110 on rough roads in northwest Canada headed for their ultimate destination of Alaska.
They will have started in the Charleston area, steering the vintage off-road vehicle across mountains and prairies. "The thing has only 3,600 miles since I built it," said Eric Wages, site operations manager at Google in Berkeley County. Eric and wife Margaret bought the British SUV three-and-a-half years ago. "We basically upgraded everything," he said.
Wages expects the Alaska trek with his wife Margaret will take months as they leisurely cross two countries.
The couple and their sharp-looking Defender were among dozens of car and truck owners who displayed their vehicles along a paved loop, in grassy openings between trees and within parking spaces Sept. 22 at the fourth yearly Crowfieldfest at Middleton Park in Goose Creek.
Supported by the Crowfield Plantation neighborhood homeowners association, the event attracted 107 vehicles. The total was up substantially from last year.
The show contained a variety of brands and styles, including a Hummer H2 "like nothing else," claimed Jon Busolin, of Moncks Corner; an Edsel; 1973 AMC Javelin; 1935 Hudson Terraplane; and a 1970 Opel GT — "it's all about the looks," owner Collin McDonnell of Goose Creek said of the modestly powered, red-hued sports car.
Jim Stikeleather, of Goose Creek, centered his a Ural motorcycle built in Russia near the entrance of the fest. He's owned the rare bike with sidecar for six years. Ural traces its roots to pre-World War II, based on a 1930s BMW cycle design.
Crowfieldfest brought out plenty of kudos from showgoers.
"I like it," Corey Sanders of Goose Creek said. "It's getting bigger and bigger — almost tripled," he said. Sanders brought his Ford Galaxie from the early 1960s. "That's what Andy Griffith's police car was (in the Andy Griffith Show), a Galaxie 500," he said.
Kip Crawford of Ladson sat under a shade tree near his restored 1961 Corvette. "We did the motor, trunk, interior," he said. "When we got it, the paint was already done" in jewel blue with white accents. He also added whitewall tires. Crawford drove the car to Crowfieldfest but notes his wife Sherry spends most of the time behind the wheel. "It's her car," he said.
