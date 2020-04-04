Creative car care during COVID-19

The dire news regarding the current pandemic has made its way into every part of our lives. We cannot get away from it. Those who continue to try and keep our lives as normal as possible are heroes. Those essential businesses that continue.
Some of us are able to work at home and in doing so, we come up with creative ways in which to connect, stay calm and carry on.
None of us can predict what our lives will be once this crisis passes. The uncertainty of when it will adds to our anxiety. When I do feel a tug of worry and/or anxiety I remember those people on the front lines and I think to myself: My microcosm of the world is just fine and I’m extremely grateful for it.
We all need a bit of levity during this crisis. I firmly believe humor and music are two things that help us cope. I thought about writing about how the pandemic is affecting the auto industry, but then I thought: Leave that to the experts and it changes everyday. Write about the mundane – it’s not so mundane any longer, is it?
A cleaning groove
We decided to detail our autos a couple of days ago. Normally, I’d run mine through the car wash. My significant other has a 1998 Mazda pickup truck which defies logic for even still being able to run. It does, he likes it and it comes in handy. My car pretty much stays spotless inside. I won’t comment on his pickup.
Hubby insists there is a right way and a wrong way to wash and wax a car. He did that and I came up with a car wash song list. I love teamwork with little effort on my part. I excel in directing – “hey, you missed that spot.”
Enjoy.
1. Gathering supplies & pre-wash: I like Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash and their wax. Sponges or old soft towels to soap up the auto – use one on the body and one for the wheels. Have a squeegee and a chamois cloth on hand. If you don’t have these, you should.
If you have no car wash formula, use a mild, plant-based soap or one that has no petroleum. Avoid washing a hot car because it’ll be harder to get all that soap off.
Songs: Sympathy for the Devil or Gimme Shelter, The Rolling Stones.
2. Wash, and wax on, wax off – Depending on how you baby your baby or neglect it, this could take anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours. Rinse off before soaping. Seems like common sense, but turn off the hose while you’re washing. Start at the top of the car, focusing on one section at a time and rinse that section when finished. My method is top, hood, back and sides. Dry with chamois and squeegee body and windows.
Songs: I’m Shipping up to Boston, Dropkick Murphys; We Will Rock You by Queen; Can’t Stop by the Red Hot Chili Peppers; Amazing by Aerosmith, anything by Santana, including the one with Rob Thomas; Lose Yourself by Eminem; So What by Pink; Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars; Imagine by John Lennon; and What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.
Those are some of my recommendations. Or, you could just hit shuffle on your playlist.
Here’s to your good health and be safe out there.