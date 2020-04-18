COVID-19 car buying: The ups and downs

Stay home. Social distance six feet or maybe 12 if we find that the virus can spread that far. Wash your hands. Sanitize everything if you can find sanitizer. If not, make your own if you can find the ingredients to do so.
We are in strange times and this “invisible enemy,” COVID-19, Coronavirus – it goes by many names -- is wreaking havoc on our lives. Though doing all the above is asking very little – others are on the front lines keeping our essential businesses chugging along, and others who have not fared well mean far more than any “inconveniences” the rest of us are going through.
Though we carry on, it’s difficult to keep COVID out of our conversations. I actually googled, “best-selling car during covid-19.” Seems other auto writers are doing the same.
The first quarter of sales for auto makers started out like gang-busters. January and February were great months for most all auto makers. March was a brutal month.
Below are few stats from some of the most popular auto makers and how sales were affected, negatively, in March. For the entire article visit Q1 car sales plummet in the US due to coronavirus outbreak by CNET’S Road Show.
• Honda – down 48 percent.
• BMW – down 15 percent (showrooms are closed across the country)
• Mini – down 35 percent
• Nissan – down 30 percent
• Porsche – down 20 percent
• Subaru – down 17 percent with every model and dropping 47 percent overall
Some good news
Models that showed increases in sales:
• Chrysler’s Ram truck sales rose 7 percent; Chrysler Pacifica, 5 percent
• Ford Mustang up 7 percent and Ford Ranger posted 123 percent sales (compared to last year’s first quarter)
• GM’s Chevy Silverado, up 33 percent, GMC Sierra is up 27 percent and the Chevy Blazer increased to 632 percent year over year
• Infiniti’s QX50 had its best sales ever in January and February and even rose 16 percent in the first quarter
• Toyota’s hybrids (RAV4 and Corolla) had massive increases – 80 percent in the first quarter and in March they rose 9 percent.
• Volkswagen Golf R sales rose 448 percent and Golf SportWagen were up 36 percent
Auto makers are doing what they can to help out and make purchasing a car a little easier on the budget. Some have zero percent financing for up to seven years, while others have loan payment deferrals options. Shutdowns of car manufacturing plants and unemployment presently being at an all-time high will undoubtedly have an impact.
Since this all began, we are all holding a collective breath of wait and see.
The auto industry has encountered challenges in the past, perhaps none like this, but it is a vital part of our economy. I believe, like many industries, it will rise again.
When it does, I hope to buy a new car or crossover and stop by the store on the way home and buy toilet paper.
Stay healthy and be safe out there.