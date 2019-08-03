I have never owned or driven a Corvette.
If I’m completely honest, I wasn’t in love with the way they looked in the 80s.
Since the original Corvette was made before I was born, I had to do some research to see what all the fuss was about. I get it. The Corvette made its debut in 1953 and was a two-seater with fiberglass body panels. During its initial introduction, they were only offered in white with a red interior. I would love to own that car — it was beautiful.
Corvette was ahead of its time using fiberglass. Now, top-of-the-line race cars and aircraft use carbon fiber for their bodies.
The ‘Vette’s good, bad and good again phases
In the mid-50s, production for the cars went from Flint, Michigan to St. Louis and three paint colors were added – black, silver and blue. They upped the horsepower, but the ‘Vette just wasn’t catching on.
The 50s were a time of family, innocence and “Leave it to Beaver.” You sure wouldn’t see the Beav’s dad racing around in one. Plus, there’s not enough room for the family with only those two seats.
One of the main reasons why it didn’t sell was despite its sporty look, it didn’t perform like a sports car. In 1955, GM got it right and put a V-8 under the hood and gave it manual transmission.
The next two years, the Corvette took off like a shot with a new look and even more horsepower. Most believe it was this period, between 1956 and 1957, that the legend was born. With fuel injection and a stunning red and cream colored convertible body, along with 225-hp, the Corvette could do 60 mph in 7.5 seconds.
“The 1957 was the best,” John Neff, a Corvette collector said. “Its looks were cool with a smarter, boxier look – it had good marks on it.”
Neff bought his first Corvette when he was 27 – a black 1974 Stingray. Since that time he’s owned, pampered and loved three more Corvettes.
The Stingray which was a game-changer and the second generation of Corvettes, was introduced in 1967. The distinctive split rear window was unique to that first year. With a 327 V-8, it could be automatic or manual.
The 1963 ZO6 was the premo car for racing fans, some even comparing it to a Porsche 911 GT3. It had a heavy duty suspension, a huge 36 gallon fuel tank and a 327 small block V8, hitting 60 mph in 5.9 seconds.
“The 1967 with a 427 is still popular at car shows. The C6 series are the best, between 2005-2013,” Neff added. “There was more room in the cockpit and fewer repairs, and functionality.”
These sixth generation of Corvettes introduced a ZO6 in 2005 and it was the lightest of them and the fastest one GM ever made. The first press drive was in Europe – to let everyone know, there’s a new American kid in town and it’s fast. Back then, the starting price was $65,800.
When I asked Neff what the worst Corvette ever made was, he replied, “The 1984 was the worst with nothing but electrical issues from the get go.”
The late 60s and 70s introduced the model patterned after the Mako Shark concept car, named as such for its “pointed snout.” This was the brand’s C3 series and it had the reputation of being nose heavy with a T-top that leaked. It got a bad rap, but some believe it’s making a comeback among collectors.
In the late 70s and early 80s, the car was roomier and heavier, but still falling short of expectations compared to other sports cars. It rated dead last in a five-car comparison test according to Car and Driver.
The convertible Corvette made a comeback in 1986 and in 1990, the fourth generation introduced the ZR-1 supercar. There were only 6,939 made it and made its debut in Geneva. It went from 0 to 60 mph in a little over four seconds. Car and Driver gave last year’s model a 5 out of 5 rating, calling it a “halo car for the Chevrolet brand.” It goes from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds. The starting price was $121, 995.
60 years later and beyond
In 2013, Corvette celebrated its 60-year anniversary. They introduced the Z06 model as the Corvette 427 convertible, whizzing in at 3.9 seconds to 60 mph. The seventh generation Stingray Z51 made its debut in 2014, with seats modeled after a Porsche 911. For an $8,000 upgrade those seats (and the rest of the interior) could be real leather.
In 2017, the Grand Sport returned and made Car and Driver’s 10 Best Cars list. In 2019, the supercharged model had a seven-speed manual standard transmission.
2020 marks the Corvette brand’s eighth generation, the C8 with a starting price of $60,000. The mid-engine sports car is sophisticated and sporty with a V8 engine visible through a rear hatch window. You can even get LED lights to illuminate it.
“A Corvette gives you more bang for your buck,” Neff said. “You get as much European sports car like a Lamborghini or Ferrari with an American Corvette. They look good and drive amazingly well – you own the road. Nothing hugs the road and handles quite like a Corvette.”
My opinion has changed from meh to impressive regarding the Corvette. Maybe I’ll drive one soon, but really the original model that took 11 seconds to reach 60 mph would suit me just fine. I prefer cruising and a manual transmission, is just well, annoying.
Be safe out there.