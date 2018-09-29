Vehicle manufacturers spend many millions of dollars and enlist scores of engineers to study and design high-tech safety, style and efficiency features, but they're also gaining assistance in past few decades from a handful of university programs that specialize in research and development.
Notably, the facilities include University of Michigan's and Ohio State's Centers for Automotive Research, the Center for Automotive Research at Stanford and the International Center for Automotive Research at Clemson University.
Backed by $250 million from private groups, governments and foundations with support from automotive companies, the educational facilities promote efforts to make car and trucks less likely to crash, easier to handle, smoother on the highway and stronger in case of accidents.
Clemson's campus, which goes by the acronym CU-ICAR, dates to 2003. It includes as backers BMW and Michelin, which have plants close by.
"What started as a simple idea turned into a catalyst for global automotive engineering," the center, which boasts a staff of more than 700 people, says on its website.
CU-ICAR describes its mission in part to "be a high seminary of learning" that's able to translate research to industry relevance. Further, the center would contribute to "high value job creation in South Carolina. And it would "lead global thinking on the (automotive industry's) sustainable development."
Located in the Greenville area, the center notes that it's an emerging development that's already produced achievements, including:
- 95 percent of students are employed in the automotive industry
- It global student population represents 17 countries
- More than one-quarter of its graduates hold jobs in South Carolina
The research work falls into seven groups: advanced powertrain systems, notably engines, transmissions and related devices; automotive systems integration charged with making sure everything operates precisely; human factors related to operating vehicles; manufacturing and materials; vehicle performance such as fuel mileage and speed; vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity and vehicle-infrastructure integration such as electronic ties to surrounding signals linking cars on a highway or synchronizing traffic lights; and vehicular electronics.
The centers also publicize their research through guidance for industry and government officials.
For instance, the University of Michigan center prepared a report on "the immediate impacts of implementing a border adjustment tax on U.S. vehicle prices." To generate tax revenues even while lowering the corporate tax rate, the border adjustment tex would be based on vehicle's final production locale, say a plant in America, rather than the place they're used, say in Europe or Asia, it says.
"The tax would be highly disruptive to U.S. vehicle sales and production," the center found. Vehicle prices would increase 5.6 percent "in immediate response to border adjustment," or an average $1,970 a car or truck based on the transaction price of new vehicles averaging $34,968.
Such a tax has been proposed but not adopted.
Stanford's automotive center relies on host of affiliated partners including 3M, Allstate, Bosch, Nissan, General Motors, Ford, Samsung and Volkswagen.
Lanched it 2008, the Center for Automotive Research at Stanford goes by the nickname CARS and "brings together researchers, students, industry, government and the community to enable a future of human-centered mobility," it says on the center's website.
Meanwhile, a team of students from Ohio State won the 2018 Ford College Community Challenge. Buckeye Precious Plastic joined teams from Purdue University, the University of California, Berkeley and other colleges around the country as one of 10 winners of the challenge, according to Ohio State's Center for Automotive Research online site.
