Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Another meet this month will be Aug. 31.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Another meet and greet this month will be Aug. 31.
Saturday
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Call Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host a monthly Cruise In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston.
Sunday
• A cruise-in will be held 1-3 p.m. at Pep Boys, 6240 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.
Sept. 2
• A Cars & Coffee cruise-in hosted by East Coast Coffee and Juice will occur 8-10 a.m. at the eatery, 5401 Netherby Lane, Suite 1003 in North Charleston. Call 843-779-0735 or email admin@eastcoastcoffeeandjuice.com.
Sept. 5
• Bessinger's Bar-B-Q will host its monthly Open Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show from 6 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant, 1602 Savannah Highway. Registration is $5. There are three trophies per class. Categories include cars 1942 and earlier, ’43-’59, ’60-’71 and ’72-2018; street rods; trucks; and motorcycles. The Cruise-O-Matics will perform.
Sept. 8
• A monthly Second Saturday Car Show will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Citadel Mall in Charleston. Registration is $15. Trophies include the top three in class for years 1948 and earlier, ’49-’59, ’60-’69, ’70-’83 and ’94-2018; trucks; motorcycles; and street rods plus best of show and club participation. Antique Automobile Club of America’s Coastal Carolina Region sponsors the shows.
Sept. 15
• The South Carolina Tobacco Festival Car, Truck & Bike Show will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at New Lake City Park, 273 N. Church St. in Lake City. Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club will put on the show. There are 28 classes with two trophies per class and a sponsor’s choice award, food and music. Registration is $20. Contact Joe at 843-206-9712.
Sept. 22
• The fourth annual Crowfieldfest car show will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Middleton Park in Goose Creek. All show vehicles can start arriving at 10 a.m.-noon. There will be food, and trophies will be awarded at 2:30 pm. Admission is free all show vehicles and attendees. The “family fun” event typically holds 70 or more cars. Contact Daphne Smith, event coordinator at 843-572-4758 or ARB@Crowfieldhoa.net or visit www.crowfieldhoa.net.
Sept. 29
• Sumter Cruisers Car & Truck show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kmart in Sumter. Sumter Cruisers is the sponsor.
Oct. 6
• Lowcountry Muscle Car will present the sixth annual Dream Machines Open Auto Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Nexton at 201 Sigma Drive in Summerville. The family-friendly event benefits Summerville Miracle League. Registration is $20. For more, go to http://www.summervillecarshow.com.
Nov. 10
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration, as early as Aug. 20, is $15 in advance. It's $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show is American Biker /Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.