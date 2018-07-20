Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome.
Saturday
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be held 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• A "Ride-of-the-Month" cruise-in, sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car club will be held 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. A plaque is awarded to Sonic crews’ choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Another cruise-ins this month will be July 28.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Another breakfast this month will be July 28.
July 28
• The St. James Car/Truck/ Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in Goose Creek. Registration is $15. Each category will have trophies. There also will be a swap meet for automotive items, with proceeds going to Helping Hands of Goose Creek and other church ministries. The show address is 512 St. James Ave. Contact Leighton McDonald at mlmcdonald1967@yahoo.com.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Call Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host a monthly Cruise In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
• Hot Rods N Heroes Car Show, a charity event for Upstate Warrior Solution, will be 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest High School, 3665 S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. The high school's Beta Club is organizing the show. Classes include Best in Show, modified, restoration, truck, rat rod, import, classic '78-'98, antique class 1 '59 and earlier and antique class 2 '60-'77 as well as Peoples Choice antique up to 1977, classic '78-'98 and '99-present. Proceeds go to Upstate Warrior Solution, a nonprofit community-based organization that aids "our heroes" in financial, mental, emotional and physical readjustment at home.
Aug. 1
• Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q will host its monthly Open Car, Truck and Motorcycle show 6-9 p.m. at the eatery, 1602 Savannah Highway. Registration is $5. There are three trophies per class. Categories include cars 1942 and earlier, ’43-’59, ’60-’71 and ’72-2018; street rods, trucks, cycles. Music is by The Cruise-O-Matics. Contact Tom Jameson at 843-571-2264.
Aug. 4
• Lowcountry Mopars quarterly "Shine and Swapp" will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Road in Ladson. Registration begins at 9 a.m., the show is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost is a donation. All funds raised go to Camp Happy Days. Awards include top 10 trophies.
Aug. 11
• Omar Cowboys will host the second yearly Summer Shootout Indoor/Outdoor Open Auto & Bike Show 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point St. in Mount Pleasant. Register at http://www.omarshriners.org/cowboys-carshow/. Indoor entry fee is $35 until full; outdoor spots are $25. Awards are for top 10 cars, top five trucks, 4 x 4s, custom mod, bikes; best of show, interior, paint, engine; Shriner’s, Spectators’ Choice. Bragging rights award for top club. Spectators are free.
• Second Saturday Open Car Show and Swap Meet will be 9 a.m.-noon at Citadel Mall in Charleston. Registration is $10. Trophies include the top three in class for years 1948 and earlier, ’49-’59, ’60-’69, ’70-’83 and ’94-2018; trucks; motorcycles; and street rods plus best of show and club participation. Antique Automobile Club of America, Coastal Carolina Region, sponsors the monthly show.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.