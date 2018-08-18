Today
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be held 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• Lowcountry Muscle Car will host a “Ride-of-the-Month” cruise-in 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. A plaque is awarded to Sonic crews’ choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Another cruise-in this month will be Aug. 25.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Another breakfast this month will be Aug. 25.
Aug. 24
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Another meet this month will be Aug. 31.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Another meet and greet this month will be Aug. 31.
Aug. 25
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Call Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Walterboro Cruisers will host a monthly Cruise In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
Sept. 5
• Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q will host its monthly Open Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show from 6 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant, 1602 Savannah Highway. Registration is $5. There are three trophies per class. Categories include cars 1942 and earlier, ’43-’59, ’60-’71 and ’72-2018; street rods; trucks; and motorcycles. The Cruise-O-Matics will perform.
Sept. 8
• A monthly Second Saturday Car Show will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Citadel Mall in Charleston. Registration is $15. Trophies include the top three in class for years 1948 and earlier, ’49-’59, ’60-’69, ’70-’83 and ’94-2018; trucks; motorcycles; and street rods plus best of show and club participation. Antique Automobile Club of America’s Coastal Carolina Region sponsors the shows.
Sept. 22
• The fourth annual Crowfieldfest car show will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Middleton Park in Goose Creek. All show vehicles can start arriving at 10 a.m.-noon. There will be food, and trophies will be awarded at 2:30 pm. Admission is free all show vehicles and attendees. The “family fun” event typically holds 70 or more cars. Contact Daphne Smith, event coordinator at 843-572-4758 or ARB@Crowfieldhoa.net or visit www.crowfieldhoa.net.
Nov. 10
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration, as early as Aug. 20, is $15 in advance. It's $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show is American Biker /Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com. For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/automotive.