Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be July 13, 20 and 27.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meet and greets this month will be July 13, 20 and 27.
Saturday
• Lowcountry Muscle Car Open Cruise-in "Ford Night" will be 5-7:30 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. On the first Saturday of each month, the club hosts a ‘feature’ night.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Other cruise-ins this month will be July 14, 21 and 28.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month will be July 14, 21 and 28.
July 14
• Auto buffs are invited to the congressionally declared “Collector Car Appreciation Day,” which will be held locally 8:30-11 a.m. A drive through historic Charleston begins at 9 a.m. at Brittlebank Park, with the car lineup to regroup and hold a display 9:30-10 a.m. at Citadel Mall. Autos then will drive to Magnolia Gardens off S.C. Highway 61, meeting at 11 a.m. Coastal Carolina Region of Antique Automobile Club of America and Charleston-Lowcountry Auto Club Council are sponsors. Reach Trevor at CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net or go to www.CharlestonCarShows.com.
• Tire Rack Street Survival teen driver safety event will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina Region Sports Car Club of America will host the program. Contact Tim Beechuk, program manager at 513-604-2398 or tim.beechuk@streetsurvival.org; Melanie Murray, South Carolina Region SCCA at 843-224-2449 or re@scsportscar.com; or visit www.streetsurvival.org.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Call Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
July 21
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be held 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and “any other cool cars.” The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• A “Ride-of-the-Month” cruise-in, sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car club will be held 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. A plaque is awarded to Sonic crews’ choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
July 28
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Call Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
Aug. 4
• Lowcountry Mopars quarterly "Shine and Swapp" will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Road in Ladson. Registration begins at 9 a.m., the show is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost is a donation. All funds raised go to Camp Happy Days. Awards include top 10 trophies.
Aug. 11
Omar Shrine Cowboys will be hosting the second annual Summer Shootout Open Car and Bike Show. It will take place at the Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point St. in Mount Pleasant.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.