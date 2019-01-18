Saturday
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.
When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month
Where: Bojangles, 431-A 1/2 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2TRNTp2
Sonic Open Cruise-In
What: The Sonic crew will pick their favorite vehicle, which will presented with the Ride of the Month plaque. All auto clubs and “free spirits” are welcome. The club will also be open to talk club business.
When: 4:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: bit.ly/2RR5PCN
Got a car show to add to our list? Submit your information to carshow@postandcourier.com.