Saturday 

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.

When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month

Where: Bojangles, 431-A 1/2 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2TRNTp2

Sonic Open Cruise-In

What: The Sonic crew will pick their favorite vehicle, which will presented with the Ride of the Month plaque. All auto clubs and “free spirits” are welcome. The club will also be open to talk club business.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: bit.ly/2RR5PCN

