Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be Aug.17, 24 and 31.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meets and greets this month will be Aug. 17, 24 and 31.
Saturday
• Omar Cowboys will host the second yearly Summer Shootout Indoor/Outdoor Open Auto & Bike Show 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point St. in Mount Pleasant. Register at http://www.omarshriners.org/cowboys-carshow/. Indoor entry fee is $35 until full; outdoor spots are $25. Awards are for top 10 cars, top five trucks, 4 x 4s, custom mod, bikes; best of show, interior, paint, engine; Shriner’s, Spectators’ Choice. Bragging rights award for top club. Spectators are free.
• Second Saturday Open Car Show and Swap Meet will be 9 a.m.-noon at Citadel Mall in Charleston. Registration is $15. Trophies include the top three in class for years 1948 and earlier, ’49-’59, ’60-’69, ’70-’83 and ’94-2018; trucks; motorcycles; and street rods plus best of show and club participation. Antique Automobile Club of America, Coastal Carolina Region, sponsors the monthly show.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Call Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Other cruise-ins this month will be Aug. 18 and 25.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month will be Aug. 18 and 25.
Wednesday
• Walterboro Cruisers will sponsor Dukes Car Show from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dukes Barbecue, 49 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro. The show benefits FOCCAS (Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter).
Thursday
• Summerville Third Thursday Open Cruise-in will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Guerin's Pharmacy, 140 S. Main St. in Summerville. Lowcountry Muscle Car is the host. Guerin's reserves 10-plus spaces for auto clubs, first come, first served. During the cruise-in, Little Main will become a pedestrian mall.
Aug. 18
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be held 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and "any other cool cars." The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• Lowcountry Muscle Car will hold a "Ride-of-the-Month" cruise-in 5-7:30 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. A plaque is awarded to Sonic crews’ choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
Aug. 25
• Walterboro Cruisers will host a monthly Cruise In 6-8 p.m. at Hill Tire on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.