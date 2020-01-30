British Car Day car show (copy)

A row of MGTDs was on display at the annual car show (Provided).

Saturday, Feb. 1

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sunday, Feb. 2

First Sunday Cruise

What: The Lowcountry Mopars and Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort will co-host a cruise-in, meeting at Walmart Marketplace before heading to Sonic on Ladys Island.

When: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 10635 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: facebook.com/LowMo88

Saturday, Feb. 8

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 8

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday, except April, and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 15

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

