Saturday, Feb. 1
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Sunday, Feb. 2
First Sunday Cruise
What: The Lowcountry Mopars and Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort will co-host a cruise-in, meeting at Walmart Marketplace before heading to Sonic on Ladys Island.
When: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 10635 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: facebook.com/LowMo88
Saturday, Feb. 8
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Feb. 8
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sea Island Cars
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday, except April, and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 15
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.