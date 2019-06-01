Q: I own a 2013 Chevy Sonic with a turbo engine. I love the car and it gets great gas mileage. I don't drive like a grandma, but I tend to drive a little on the easy side in order to maximize my gas mileage. I get in the upper 30s to lower 40s mpg.
My buddy, who is a mechanic, says that I drive my car too gently. He says driving the way I do does not let the engine get hot enough, and I need to periodically "put the pedal to the metal" in order to "blow out the carbon."
He says this is especially true with a turbo engine, as you need to "make the turbo howl" every once in a while.
I know that taking too many short trips can cause problems with the engine not getting hot enough, but most of my trips are in the 15- to 20-mile range.
My buddy specializes in hot rod cars from the 1970s and '80s, so I think that is affecting his thinking about today's cars. Is my buddy right? Or are things different now? -- Ed
A: Your buddy has his headlight firmly implanted in his taillight socket, Ed. Put your fingers in your ears the next time he starts talking to you.
There is no carbon in engines anymore. Computer controlled engines, like yours, run so efficiently that they really leave no deposits at all to "blow out."
The goal of modern engine management is to protect the catalytic converter, minimize emissions and maximize fuel economy. To do that, the engine must burn the fuel as completely as possible, which leaves nothing behind. We almost never see carbon deposits in engines anymore. If we did, they couldn't be "blown out" by driving hard anyway.
As for the turbo, "turbo howl" is something that costs about $1,500 to $2,000 to fix in our shop. That's nonsense, too. The more gently you drive, the longer your engine and turbo will last. Period.
So yes, I think your buddy is still living in the 1960s and '70s. And I think he may have been exposed to too much leaded gasoline and exhaust fumes over the years. Set him straight about modern engines the next time you see him, Ed, and keep doing exactly what you're doing.
***
Q: Is it possible for lug nuts to loosen over a period of time (after 2,500 miles) if they were improperly installed?
I had seasonal tires changed at a service location, and about a month later, six lug nuts were missing (four on the right rear and two on the left rear).
The service center is stating that it is unlikely that they are responsible. However, I am hearing and reading otherwise from other sources. -- Barbara
A: Oh, it's very likely that they are responsible. Someone forgot to tighten your lug nuts or didn't tighten them enough. And that's exactly what will happen.
Over time, they'll slowly work their way loose. Every time you hit a pothole or a bump, they'll get a little looser. Until finally, one falls off. Of course, you won't notice that. Then, a few days or a week later, another one falls off. Eventually (if you're lucky), the car will start shaking, and the wheel will make banging noises as it wobbles around. That's when you check and find out you were one lug nut away from a major accident.
Normally, when we install tires, we'll start by tightening the lug nuts in a crisscross pattern. Then we'll go around once clockwise to make sure they're all tight. It's a simple job, really. It's something shops do many times a day. But doing it wrong can be deadly; it's important to have safety systems in place so no one drives out of your shop with loose lug nuts. That's auto mechanics 101.
Who knows what happened in the shop that day? Maybe the mechanic's battery powered wrench was low on power? Maybe the roach coach arrived, and he had a sudden urge for a tofu burrito and forgot which wheels he'd already tightened.
In any case, I'd let this shop know that, having spoken to other mechanics, you are quite certain they neglected to tighten your lug nuts properly, and it created a very dangerous situation for you. Tell them you hope they will be putting better systems in place with their employees to ensure it doesn't happen again.
In the meantime, let them know that someone else will be tightening your nuts from now on, Barbara.
***
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.