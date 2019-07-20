Q: I'm hearing a clicking or tapping noise from my 2010 Honda Pilot. It has 110,000 miles on it. The valves have never been adjusted, nor has the timing belt been replaced (I know it's time).
I'm reading and hearing all sorts of comments that when the valves get noisy, they are in need of adjustment. But I have also heard that when valves get tight, that is when they need adjustment.
Two part question: Which of the above explanations is right and why, and how much should I pay for a valve adjustment? Thank you for your help! -- Gordon
A: They're both right, and since this is a V6 engine, it could easily cost you $400-$500 to have the valves adjusted. That'll include new valve cover gaskets.
You could be cheap and try to put the valve covers back on using the old gaskets, but that's kind of like taking a shower and then not bothering to change your underwear.
We've found that Hondas do require regular valve adjustments. Honda recommends it every 105,000 miles, when you change the timing belt. But we recommend our customers check their valves every 75,000 miles.
Here's why: Honda valves have a unique propensity to get too tight over time, and if valves get too tight, you don't hear anything.
But valves that are too tight won't close all the way, and if they remain open during the combustion process, hot gasses will blow past the valves and eventually melt them. Pretty soon, you'll have a five cylinder Pilot. Then a four cylinder Pilot, etc.
If you think a valve adjustment is expensive, just wait until you need 24 valve replacements. That's thousands of dollars.
Having valves that are too loose is a problem, too. But at least with loose valves, you get a warning -- a clattering noise -- if you pay attention to such things.
Now, it's possible for some of your valves to be too loose (that's when they make noise) and some of your valves to be too tight (when they don't make noise, but they're even more apt to be damaged).
So, you should go to a mechanic who knows Honda engines. At the very least, let your regular mechanic know that you understand that Honda valves sometimes get too tight, and you want to be sure he checks for tight valves as well as loose valves.
Those tight valves are what the kids call silent but deadly, Gordon. Get it done soon.
***
Q: I have a 2007 Mercury Marquis. The A/C never can make up its mind as to where to direct the air flow. It comes out the dashboard vents, then changes its mind and sends the air out the defrost vent. Then to the floor.
There's no real pattern. I've spent $1,800 at the local Ford dealer and the problem never changes. They claim to have replaced stuff under the dash, but I've seen no evidence that they ever touched it. They have touched my money though. -- Herman
A: Geez, I think these guys owe you a lot of money back, Herman.
The first thing I'd check would be the vacuum reservoir. The "blend doors" that direct the airflow under the dash are controlled by something called vacuum motors. And the vacuum needed to operate them is produced by the downward motion of the pistons inside the cylinders.
Every engine produces plenty of vacuum at idle and at low speed. But when the engine runs faster -- when you begin to open the throttle -- vacuum drops.
To make sure the blend doors don't go crazy when the vacuum drops, lots of cars have something called a vacuum reservoir, which is a simple plastic container, about the size of a Nerf football, that stores vacuum. Its job is to provide vacuum to keep the blend doors from closing and opening haphazardly when you accelerate.
So, I hope they replaced that.
If that's not it, it could be something as simple as a bad connector, hose or check valve. The easiest way to find the vacuum leak (which is what I think you have), is to use a smoke machine. As a bonus, you can also throw a helluva party in your 2007 Marquis while getting your diagnosis. Be sure to bring your Pink Floyd albums with you when you go the shop. We'll introduce smoke into the system instead of vacuum. If there's a leak, we'll see it.
That's what your Ford dealer should do next. And if they find a faulty vacuum reservoir or a bad connector or check valve, I think they owe you $1,800 back, minus the cost of the $150 vacuum reservoir, the $5 tee connector or the $3 check valve.
Or you might want to just go to another mechanic. Search at mechanicsfiles.com for a recommended shop near you, and start over with a smoke test. If they figure it out, then go back and ask Ford for a full refund, Herman. Or go to small claims court if you need to. I think they're going to owe you.
***
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
(c) 2019 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.