Q: My 2008 Mustang GT shakes at around 60-65 mph when braking. The Hurst 5-speed stick shakes as well. When this is happening, the steering wheel moves from side to side.
I've had the alignment checked and the tires balanced and rotated, and the brake wear looks even. Sometimes, when braking at slower speeds, the steering wheel will shake. Before taking the car to a shop, is there anything I can look for? -- Peter
A: You can look for the average price of two front brake rotors for a 2008 Mustang GT, Peter. And make sure you have at least that much in your checking account.
This is a classic case of warped disc rotors. The disc rotor is a key part of the brake system. The rotor is attached to the wheel, and when you step on the brake, you squeeze that rotor from both sides with the brake pads. If the rotor is warped, every time that high spot comes around, it pushes back on the brake pads.
When the warp is mild, you can feel it as a pulsing of the brake pedal. When it's more severe, it can make the steering wheel or even the whole car shake when you brake. And if it's really severe, it'll loosen up a filling or two.
Frankly, I'm kind of disappointed in your mechanic, Peter. This is something so obvious that even my late brother could've diagnosed it if we woke him up from his nap under one of the cars in the shop.
So, I'd ask some friends if they can recommend a mechanic they really like. Or go to www.mechanicsfiles.com and use your ZIP code to search for a highly recommended mechanic in your area. Explain that the steering wheel shakes when you brake from high speed. If he says right away "it's probably disc rotors," you've found your new mechanic, Peter.
***
Q: I have a 2007 Porsche Boxster S, which I love, but don't take out much for fear of not being able to get home.
When it's cold, it starts fine and runs great. However, if I am doing a bunch of short trips, with each start, it cranks slower and slower until it won't start.
If left alone for a while, it will then start. The battery has been replaced, though this is not likely the issue as it will come back to life on its own.
I have mentioned it at the dealership when I have brought it in for annual service, but beyond replacing the battery, they have not had much insight.
It has been like this for the few years I have owned the car, and I have taken to leaving it running if I'm making a couple of quick stops. I'd prefer to not have it stolen. Any ideas? -- Stuart
A: I don't see a lot of Boxsters in the shop, Stuart. My labor rates are about $300 an hour too low. But speaking generally, it sounds like a classic case of a bad starter motor.
When a starter fails, it often gets harder to turn, especially when it gets hot. It'll try to turn at its normal speed by drawing more and more electricity. But as it heats up and binds up, eventually even the extra electricity can't make it crank at normal speed.
So, I'd certainly start by testing the starter. When the car is good and hot, and it's exhibiting this behavior, drive it to any good mechanic and have him see how many amps the starter is drawing. It probably should be drawing 150 or 200 amps. If it's drawing 400 or 500 amps, then it's very likely that the starter is bad. At that point, you put in a new starter and hope that fixes it. It probably will.
But if it doesn't, then the news gets worse.
That suggests to me that the engine could be starting to seize up. It could be due to overheating or lack of proper lubrication, but if the pistons aren't moving easily in the cylinders when the engine is hot, that could also explain slow cranking.
If that's your problem, I'd go back to leaving the car running when you do errands. Having it stolen might be your most economical solution, Stuart.
