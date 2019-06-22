Q: First, let me start off by saying that I am 72 going on 62. I have a 2014 Honda CR-V with over 34,000 miles on it.
I am thinking that I want a new Odyssey because I have had them in the past and because of new safety features, like blind spot warning and all the other stuff you guys always recommend.
My question would be, what is my CR-V worth in a trade in? Whatever help you can give me would be much appreciated. Thank you. -- Dorothy
A: Well, there are several ways to figure out the value of your car, Dorothy.
My brother figured out the value of his cars by leaving them unlocked with the keys in the ignition. When no one stole them in a week, he had a pretty good idea of the value.
What you should do is start by going to a website like kbb.com. Click on "Get Trade In Value" and fill in your information. That'll give you a guess as to what it's worth.
While you're there, have a look at the "trade in value" vs. the "private sale value." You'll notice that you'll get about 15 to 20% more for your car by selling it yourself. You might want to consider that.
A better way to value your car for private sale is to see what similar cars are selling for in the real world. How do you do that? Try a couple of websites. First, try Craigslist. That's where you'll find people selling their own cars. Look for 2013-2015 CR-Vs with mileage similar to yours. My guess is you'll find that they're selling for $13,000-$15,000.
Next, check out used CR-Vs at cars.com. You'll find mostly ads from dealers there, so the prices will be higher than in a private sale. But again, it'll help you figure out what similar cars are selling for, and what your competition is. For instance, if you see a similar CR-V selling for $17,000 from a dealer, you know that if you list yours for $15,500, it'll look like a good deal to buyers.
Once you've done your research, you can also ask the dealer what he'll give you for a trade in and compare that to what you'd get in a private sale. If the difference is 2,000 to 3,000 bucks, you might decide it's worth the trouble to sell it yourself. Or commission a grandkid to do it for you.
Now, about the Odyssey. You're absolutely right that we recommend forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert for everybody. Especially 72-year-olds going on 62 like you, Dorothy. But you don't have to get an Odyssey in order to get all that stuff. You can buy a new CR-V with that safety equipment if you like your current car.
If you love the Odyssey, and you want to tote around six grandkids, some 4-by-8 sheets of plywood and a couple of refrigerators, by all means, get the van. But it's a big vehicle, and if you don't need something that large, you can get the safety equipment you need on almost any vehicle now. So don't feel limited.
* * *
Q: This September, I will be parking a 2016 RAM pickup truck in long-term parking at an airport for 3-5 weeks.
Should I disconnect battery? Is that OK to do? What is the maximum amount of time I can safely leave the truck parked with the battery connected? Thank you. -- Hank
A: You can safely leave the truck parked with the battery connected until the 115th season of "Game of Thrones" debuts, Hank. It'll never be unsafe. The truck just won't start after three or four weeks.
Every modern car uses some amount of battery power even when the vehicle is parked and shut off. There's the alarm system, stored electronic settings and the evaporative emissions system. Those all draw power.
If you want to park the truck longer than a few weeks and start it when you come back, then you have two choices.
Option one is to hook up a trickle charger (also called a battery tender). That device plugs into a wall socket and "trickles" a small amount of current to your battery, to keep it always topped up.
If you don't have access to an outlet -- say, in a long-term airport parking lot -- then your second option is to disconnect the battery. That'll preserve the battery's charge, so when you reconnect it, the truck should start right up.
The downsides are minimal. You'll have grease on your hands when you go through your TSA screening. And you'll have to reset things like your radio presets and seat memory buttons. But the transmission computer parameters and stuff like that will reset themselves on your drive home. You likely won't even notice anything.
So, bring the right-sized wrench with you, disconnect the negative terminal, move it away from the battery and then straighten out that battery cable. Maybe even put a little crimp in it so it's "metal muscle memory" doesn't drag the negative terminal back to the battery while you're away.
Reconnect it when you get back, and you should be all set, Hank.
* * *
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
(c) 2019 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.