Q: I recently bought a 2019 Toyota Camry. I knew that it did not have a CD player, nor was one available as an option. The salesperson assured me that I would be able to download all my CDs to a thumb drive and listen to them that way in the car.
Well, that was a pipe dream! I have not figured out a way to do that efficiently, and Toyota's Entune System (and its "directions") is mystifying.
My question is this: Is there any way to install an after-market CD player in this car? If not, is there any similar car out there that comes with a CD player? Thank you! -- Janet
A: Wow, you really like your CDs, Janet! You're willing to dump a brand-new Camry just so you can listen to the Doobie Brothers. I admire that. But you won't have to dump the Camry, Janet.
First of all, we agree with you about Toyota's "Entune" infotainment system. It's miserably complicated, and lots of people have complained to us about how unintuitive it is. So, you're not alone there.
And you're not alone in wanting a CD player -- although you are increasingly in the minority these days, as most people store their music on their phones.
The easiest, though not cheapest, way to get a CD player is to visit a reputable car stereo store. Look carefully at reviews and recommendations because it's a business where quality varies a lot from store to store.
A good car stereo shop can either add a permanent CD player that they will mount somewhere for you, or they can even replace your Camry's "head unit" (the stereo controller on your dashboard) with a whole new system that has a CD player built in. If only I could've replaced my brother's "head unit."
If you're handy and prefer to do it yourself, just go online and search for "USB CD player for 2019 Camry." You'll find a number of options for CD players that plug into your car stereo's USB port. Then, when you select USB as your "source," your car stereo system will play whatever's in the CD player. The player itself can go in the glove box, under the dash, or on the side of the center console, with self-adhesive patches.
But try a good stereo shop first. See what it costs to have it done professionally and cleanly. After all, it's a brand-new car, Janet. It's a little early to be telling your passengers to "watch the wires" when they get in.
* * *
Q: I own a 2016 Toyota Camry. Yesterday, on my way to the gas station, I pulled out my credit card and set it on the center console. When I pulled up to the pump, I reached for my card, and it dropped down between the seat and the console.
I squeezed my hand into the space and was able to push the card forward enough to grab it. Ever the klutz, when I went to grab it, I pushed it back instead.
When I tried to grab it again, I couldn't locate it. I got out and looked everywhere around the seat. I was on my hands and knees looking from the front and the back of the seat. I searched from every angle. The card was gone.
It was like the car opened up and swallowed it! How is that possible? My car is uncluttered; it is easy to see something out of place. Where is it? -- Donna
A: I don't know. But when you find it, I bet you'll also find a bunch of single socks.
I think we've all done what you did, Donna. A credit card, a key, a phone drops between the seat and center console. And as you reach your two fingers in there to feel for it, you push it further into the abyss.
My guess is that your credit card slipped under the carpet. There are cuts in the carpet at the four points where the seat is bolted to the floor. Try moving the seat all the way back. Then, from the floor of the front seat, feel around for where the seat is bolted in. You should be able to find an opening in the carpet there. If there's no sign of the card, move the seat all the way forward and try from the back seat.
If that fails, and you're really attached to this particular card (maybe you spent months memorizing the three digit security code), your mechanic can definitely find it.
The first thing we'd do at our shop is we'd blow compressed air under the seat. We have a nozzle on our air hose that can blow about 150 psi of wind under there. That's a category 4 hurricane. If something is there, it'll usually come out. If it doesn't, your mechanic can always unbolt the seat. That's not a big deal. It's a half-hour job.
On the other hand, calling your credit card company and asking them to send you a replacement card is a five-minute job.
* * *
