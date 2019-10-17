Thursday, Oct. 17
Charlotte Auto Fair
What: This collector car flea market includes everything automotive, including memorabilia, tires, wheels, restoration supplies, tools, and classic cars.
When: 8 a.m. Oct. 17-19
Where: 9307-H Monroe Road, Charlotte, N.C.
Price: $13
More Info: 704-841-1990, charlotte-autofair.com
Saturday, Oct. 19
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 19
Where: Bojangles, 431A-1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Sea Island Cars
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 19
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2kCBklI
Street Thunder
What: Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host this open car, truck and bike show to support veterans of the Lowcountry.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Cathedral of Praise Church, 3700 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/330318v
VFW Benefit Show
What: The Head Turnerz Car Club will host a show for all years, makes and models to benefit VFW Post 3034.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: VFW Post 3034, 1925 Gion St., Sumter
Price: $20
More Info: 843-316-1052, bit.ly/2McOK1x
New Prospect
What: The inaugural car and truck show hosted by New Prospect Christian School will feature, along with trophies and a 50/50 raffle, a country store, bouncy house, food and games.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: New Prospect Christian School, 4221 Sheminally Road, Pamplico
Price: $20
More Info: 843-687-8995
Drug Awareness
What: This second annual motorcycle and car show, hosted by the town of Moncks Corner, will benefit the Ernest F. Kennedy Center substance abuse clinic.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Monks Corner Recreational Complex, 418 E. Main St.
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2nmBn6w
Saturday, Oct. 26
British Car Day
What: The 35th annual British Car Day, hosted by the British Car Club of Charleston, will feature British cars and motorcycles, as well as food trucks.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy Mt. Pleasant
Price: Free with $2 park admission
More Info: 843-216-5400, bit.ly/2VzTIJV
Halloween Rod Run
What: The town of Surfside Beach will hold a car show featuring classic and modern cars, DJ and music and a "Trunk or Treat."
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: 115 Highway 17 N., Surfside Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-913-6111, bit.ly/2MGz9qZ
Halloween Show
What: Lil D’S Halloween Car, Truck and Bike Show, hosted by the Palmetto Cruisers, will feature Halloween-themed trophies and awards.
When: 3-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Lil D's Dugout, 3051 S. Irby St., Florence
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2nB76kk
Caffeine & Gasoline
What: The eighth annual Caughman & Son Farms Caffeine & Gasoline car show is hosted by Charlie Fossett.
When: 4-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Cut Rate Soda Fountain, 32 S. Main St., Sumter
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 803-983-5430, bit.ly/2M6xiNj
Coastal Corvette
What: This cruise-in, hosted by the Coastal Carolina Corvette Club, is open to all specialty vehicles and will support Happy Wheels Inc. at MUSC Children's Hospital.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Mellow Mushroom, 4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/33shkmo
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.