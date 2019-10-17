pc-110417-au-secondary (copy)

Among the standout vehicles at British Car Day was this 2011 Lotus Evora belonging to Jeff Nickels. file/staff

Thursday, Oct. 17

Charlotte Auto Fair

What: This collector car flea market includes everything automotive, including memorabilia, tires, wheels, restoration supplies, tools, and classic cars.

When: 8 a.m. Oct. 17-19

Where: 9307-H Monroe Road, Charlotte, N.C.

Price: $13

More Info: 704-841-1990, charlotte-autofair.com

Saturday, Oct. 19

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 19

Where: Bojangles, 431A-1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Sea Island Cars

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 19

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2kCBklI

Street Thunder 

What: Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host this open car, truck and bike show to support veterans of the Lowcountry.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Cathedral of Praise Church, 3700 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/330318v

VFW Benefit Show

What: The Head Turnerz Car Club will host a show for all years, makes and models to benefit VFW Post 3034.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: VFW Post 3034, 1925 Gion St., Sumter

Price: $20

More Info: 843-316-1052, bit.ly/2McOK1x

New Prospect

What: The inaugural car and truck show hosted by New Prospect Christian School will feature, along with trophies and a 50/50 raffle, a country store, bouncy house, food and games.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: New Prospect Christian School, 4221 Sheminally Road, Pamplico

Price: $20

More Info: 843-687-8995

Drug Awareness 

What: This second annual motorcycle and car show, hosted by the town of Moncks Corner, will benefit the Ernest F. Kennedy Center substance abuse clinic.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Monks Corner Recreational Complex, 418 E. Main St.

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2nmBn6w

Saturday, Oct. 26

British Car Day

What: The 35th annual British Car Day, hosted by the British Car Club of Charleston, will feature British cars and motorcycles, as well as food trucks.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Pkwy Mt. Pleasant

Price: Free with $2 park admission

More Info: 843-216-5400, bit.ly/2VzTIJV

Halloween Rod Run

What: The town of Surfside Beach will hold a car show featuring classic and modern cars, DJ and music and a "Trunk or Treat."

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: 115 Highway 17 N., Surfside Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-913-6111, bit.ly/2MGz9qZ

Halloween Show

What: Lil D’S Halloween Car, Truck and Bike Show, hosted by the Palmetto Cruisers, will feature Halloween-themed trophies and awards.

When: 3-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Lil D's Dugout, 3051 S. Irby St., Florence

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2nB76kk

Caffeine & Gasoline

What: The eighth annual Caughman & Son Farms Caffeine & Gasoline car show is hosted by Charlie Fossett.

When: 4-9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Cut Rate Soda Fountain, 32 S. Main St., Sumter

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 803-983-5430, bit.ly/2M6xiNj

Coastal Corvette

What: This cruise-in, hosted by the Coastal Carolina Corvette Club, is open to all specialty vehicles and will support Happy Wheels Inc. at MUSC Children's Hospital.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Mellow Mushroom, 4855 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/33shkmo

