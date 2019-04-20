Saturday April 20
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. April 20
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Bishopville Car Show
What: This car show at "the 'cue contest" will include prizes for 11 classes.
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20
Where: The Greater Lee County Chamber of Commerce, 102 N Main St., Bishopville
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2IEAOgE
Sunday April 21
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. April 21
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO
Saturday April 27
Trident Tech Spring Spin-Off
What: This event showcases cars, trucks and motorcycles, and proceeds will benefit the W. Athell Yon Fund. No cost, but must register in advance.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2vahYWE
Horry Church Car & Truck Show
What: This inaugural show will include vendors, food, a live band and fellowship.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27
Where: Radd Dew's Bar-B-Que, 851 Horry Road, Aynor
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2GkjxGx
Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show
What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27
Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro
Price: $15-$20
More Info: walterborocruisers.com
Striped Bass Festival Car Show
What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning
Price: $20
More Info: sumtercruisers.com
Sunday April 28
Cruise into Spring Car Show
What: This show will include oldies music, lot of door prizes and over 50 awards given out. The first 100 registered will get participant window stickers.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28
Where: Old Chicago, 2859 Hwy 17 BUS, Garden City
Price: $20 registration
More Info: 843-503-8245, bit.ly/2P1IF92
Wednesday May 1
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. May 1
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday May 4
Blue Crab Festival Open Car Show
What: This event will include a 50/50 raffle, food vendors and is open to all cars and trucks.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4
Where: Willard's Fireworks Parking Lot, 607 U.S. Hwy 17 South, Little River
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2UpuETw
Rivertown Antique & Classic Car/Truck Show
What: This show is part of the Rivertown Music & Arts Festival, and all makes and models are welcome.
When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Palmetto Chevrolet, 4th Ave., Conway
Price: $20
More Info: chicoracarclub.com/rivertown.html
Cars on Kiawah
What: The fourth annual Cars on Kiawah show will spotlight 30 Rolls Royces and Bentleys from the the Rolls Royce Owner's Club of the Southeast. Car registration is closed.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4
Where: Ocean Park, 906 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free admission; $20 parking
More Info: carsonkiawah.com
Lil D's Car, Truck & Bike Show
What: This show will include door prizes, dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and awards.
When: 1-7 p.m. May 4
Where: LIL D's Dugout American Grill, 3051 South Irby St., Florence
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2PjbmOP
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.