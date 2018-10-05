Car Show Calendar

Today
• Lowcountry Motor Club, an informal association of car and modding aficionados in the Charleston area, will meet weekly 10-11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Most of the cars are late model imports but anyone is welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/LMCrace. Other meets this month will be Oct. 12, 19 and 26.
• Mopar clubs weekly "Meet & Greet" will be 7-11 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, AMC and related cars and trucks are welcome. Other meet and greets this month will be Oct. 12, 19 and 26.
Saturday
• Lowcountry Muscle Car will present the sixth annual Dream Machines Open Auto Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 201 Sigma Drive in the Nexton community in Summerville. The family-friendly event benefits Summerville Miracle League. Registration is $20. For more, go to http://www.summervillecarshow.com.
• The quarterly Lowcountry Shine & Swapp Anything on Wheels Car Show will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ladson Flea Market, 165 Market Road in Ladson. There are awards for top 10. Donations are accepted, and proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days (kids with cancer). Contact lowcountrymopars@gmail.com.
• Lowcountry Antique and Engine Tractor Association will sponsor an Antique Tractor Show and Pull 9 a.m.-until at 5146 S.C. Highway 174 in Adams Run. Gates open at 9 a.m. The tractor pull starts at 1 p.m. There will be food trucks, pedal tractor pull and other activities for kids. Admission is $5. Children under age 12 are free. Call Ron Barton at 843-870-0342.
• Lowcountry Muscle Car Open Cruise-in “Porsche Night” at Sonic will be 5-7:30 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. The event is open to all makes, models and years, import or American. On the first Saturday of each month, the club typically will have a ‘feature’ night. The front 13 spaces at Sonic are marked off for the featured vehicles. It’s first come, first served.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
• Charleston Cars & Coffee, a free weekly cruise-in, will be 8-11 a.m. in front of Atlanta Bread Co. at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Other cruise-ins this month are Oct. 13, 20 and 27.
• The weekly, informal Porsche Club of America-Palmetto Region breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. at Sunflower Cafe, 2366 Ashley River Road in Charleston. Other breakfasts this month are Oct. 13, 20 and 27.
• Registration has opened for the fourth annual Cars on Kiawah car show, to be held May 4, 2019. The fest will have several new and interesting automotive displays plus a special kid friendly area, organizers said. Go to www.carsonkiawah.com or contact Irene Breland at irenebreland@comcast.net.
Today-Sunday
• Carolinas Austin-Healey Club will host the Southeastern Classic XXXII at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. As many as 125 vintage Austin-Healeys from 11 states and two countries are slated to take part in the event. Today's car show, open to the public, is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are 12 classes. Car registration is $89. Visit https://www.carolinasahc.com/.
Sunday
• A Cars & Coffee cruise-in hosted by East Coast Coffee and Juice will occur 8-10 a.m. at the eatery, 5401 Netherby Lane, Suite 1003 in North Charleston. Call 843-779-0735 or email admin@eastcoastcoffeeandjuice.com.
Oct. 13
• The monthly Second Saturday Car Show will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Citadel Mall in Charleston. Registration is $15. Trophies include the top three in class for years 1948 and earlier, ’49-’59, ’60-’69, ’70-’83 and ’94-2018; trucks; motorcycles; and street rods plus best of show and club participation. Antique Automobile Club of America’s Coastal Carolina Region sponsors the show. Park near the Sears store.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
• Low Country Mustang Club will sponsor its monthly Open Cruise-In at House of Pizza 6-9 p.m. at Charleston House of Pizza, 5031 Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The event is open to all makes and models.
• Sweet Potato Festival Car Show, sponsored by Swamp Fox Old Car Club, takes place in Darlington. Registration, 8 a.m.-noon, is $20. There are 24 classes, and trophies go to the top 3 in each class. Other awards are for Best Non-Production, Best Production and Mayor's Choice. Judging is on the point system. Call Al Robinson at 843-496-7207 or Tom Spence, 843-773-0189.
• The sixth annual Open Car Show at Jud Kuhn Chevrolet will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the dealership, 3740 Highway 9 in Little River. Honors include best Chevrolet, Ford, Mopar, import, truck and other; best entries 1984 and earlier and 1985 and later, Peoples Choice and Best in Show. Grand Strand Corvette Club is host. Contact Larry Blaine at 843-340-6016.
Oct. 20
• Sea Islands Cars and Coffee will be 9-11 a.m. at Freshfields Village, at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands. The monthly cruise-in will feature antiques, classics, exotics, concepts and “any other cool cars.” The event is free. Contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com, 843-212-3274 or 240-418-9225 or John Wilson at jrwilson749@msn.com.
• The Sonic Open Cruise-in “Ride-of-the-Month” sponsored by Lowcountry Muscle Car will take place 5-8 p.m. at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek. Cruise-in is open to everyone. A “Ride-of-the-Month” plaque is awarded for the Sonic crews' choice. Go to http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/.
• Goose Creek Cars and Coffee, a free bimonthly cruise-in, will be 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot behind Bojangles on St. James Boulevard in Goose Creek. The event will be held the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
Oct. 27
• The annual Street Thunder open car show hosted by Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will take place 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Cathedral Praise Church, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. Registration is $20.The event is open to all cars, trucks and bikes. Awards include Best of Show for car, truck and bike. For more, call 843-860-4731.
• British Car Club of Charleston presents the 34th annual British Car Day at a new location, Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. The show is open to the public 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the cost of park admission ($2 per person). All British vehicles including motorcycles are invited to register for the event. Advance registration is via the website, and day-of-show registration runs 9-11 a.m. Advance registration includes admission to the park for two and an invitation to the welcome reception on the USS Yorktown Friday evening Oct. 26. Visit www.BritishCarClubCharleston.com.
• Street Rods Unlimited will hold its twice monthly cruise-in at Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road in Goose Creek starting at 5 p.m. All special interest vehicles are welcome. Contact Dennis Welch at 843-761-4489 or go to www.streetrodsunlimited.org.
• Moncks Corner Cars and Coffee will take place 8-9:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Bojangles restaurant on N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Park vehicles at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. For more, contact Harry Gatlin at 843-670-7074 or Steve Clarke at 843-830-2461.
Nov. 3
• Lowcountry Mustang Club hosts the 24th annual Mustang & Ford Show "Saluting Our Veterans" 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by At Home home décor superstore at Aviation Square Shopping Center, 6185 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Proceeds benefit Camp Breathe Easy. There will be music with an on-site disc jockey, and food. Preregistration before Oct. 27 is $20; day of show, $25. Pony corral fee is $15. Awards are first, second and third place plus specialty honors. Mustang classes: years 1964-’66, ’67-’68, ’69-’70, ’71-’73, ’74-’78, ’79-’86, ’87-’93, ’94-’98, ’99-2004, ’05-’09, ’10-’14 and ’15-’19; Roush/Saleen/Steeda; modified; Boss/Shelby pre 1993; Shelby ’05-’09; Boss/Shelby ’10-’19; and concours. Ford categories: years 1949 and earlier, ’50-’64, ’65-’79, ’80-’99, 2000-’19; modified; Thunderbirds; and trucks. Call Duane Helzer, 843-849-1802 or Joe Ingarra, 843-771-5627 or visit www.lowcountrymustangclub.com.
Nov. 10
• The sixth yearly Rockabillaque Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Park Circle in North Charleston. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 day of show. The festival also includes more than 30 bands on outdoor stages, pin-up and tattoo contests and a giant block party. Presenting the show are American Biker/Indian Motorcycle of Charleston, Parks Auto Parts and Riders Law Group. Visit www.rockabillaque.com/register.
Nov. 17
• Stratford High School's first Stratford Pride Iron Rides car show sponsored by the Student Council will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 951 Crowfield Blvd. Preregistration is $15; and $12 for students and veterans. Day-of-show registration at 9 a.m. is $20; and $15 students and veterans. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Awards, which include first and second in each class, are at 2 p.m. Honors include best in show, people's choice, owner's choice and top student entry. Categories are cars stock 1949 and earlier, ’50-’63, ’64-’75, ’76-’85, ’86-’95 and ’96-present; imports 1963 and earlier, ’64-’85 and ’86-present; street rods; specialty modified; trucks stock; and trucks modified. Food trucks and vendors are on hand. The event will be held rain or shine.
Going to a car show this weekend? Submit your photos and videos, or send your car show information to Car Show Calendar, The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC, 29403, fax it to 843-937-5778 or email jparker@postandcourier.com.