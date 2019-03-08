AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9
Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Central Carolina Corvair Club Open Car Show
What: All cars are welcome to the Central Carolina Corvair Club's open car show. This event incudes door prizes and a swap meet. Register by March 1.
When: 9 a.m. March 9
Where: O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 436 W. Boyce St., Manning,
Price: $20
More Info: 803-410-0011
Sea Island Cars & Coffee
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. March 16
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.
When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month
Where: Bojangles, 431-A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. March 17
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO
Run to the Sun
What: This event hosted by the Pee Dee Street Rodders includes door prizes, cash prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the show go to the Children’s Miracle Network, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Horry County Benevolent Fund and Grand Strand Miracle League.
When: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 21-23
Where: Myrtle Square Mall, 2501 Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
Price: $40-$45
More Info: peedeestreetrodders.com/run-to-the-sun-car-show
'Cruising for Carl'
What: This car show is in honor of Carl Wiggins, and all proceeds go to CarolinaCOPS.org to help families of fallen South Carolina police officers.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23
Where: Walmart Supercenter, Bells Highway, Walterboro
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2NwWMlP
Saturday March 30
Seventh Annual Car & Bike Show
What: This show, presented by the Evening Optimist Club of Sumter, includes a 50/50 drawing and competitions for Top 20, Rat Rod, 4x4, Import, Motocycle and Best of Show. Proceeds will go to Sumter Co. Childhood Cancer Campaign. Registration is 9 a.m. until noon.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30
Where: USC Sumter Campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter
Price: $15
More Info: 803-445-8000, bit.ly/2SoXByd
PeeDee Roundup Mustang & All Ford Show
What: This Eastern SC Mustang Club show includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. for Club Participation, Long Distance, Best Paint, Engine and Ford Mustang.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30
Where: Freedom Square Shopping Center, 1609 Irby St., Florence
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-206-9712, escmustangclub.com/events.html
Wednesday April 3
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair
What: This collector car flea market includes everything automotive, including memorabilia, tires, wheels, restoration supplies, tools, and classic cars.
When: 8 a.m. April 4-7
Where: 9307-H Monroe Road, Charlotte, N.C.
Price: $11
More Info: 704-841-1990, charlotte-autofair.com