Saturday, Sept. 28
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Golden Leaf
What: Cruzers 4 Christ will hold a car and truck show as part of Mullins’ Golden Leaf Festival, including dash plaques, door prizes and top three awards in each class.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Mullins, S.C.
Price: $20
More Info: 843-430-0159, bit.ly/2mbY8J8
Sumter Cruisers
What: This show, hosted by the Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan’s Purse.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Wesmark Plaza, 1121 Broad St., Sumter
Price: $20
More Info: sumtercruisers.com
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Open Car Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday, Oct. 5
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 5
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Shine & Swap
What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA.keep
Cypress Car Show
What: This show, part of the Pamlico Cypress Festival and hosted by Palmetto Cruisers, will include dash plaques, prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Main Street, Pamplico
Price: $20
More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2ki45Uw
Sumter Lodge
What: The second annual car truck and bike show from hosted by the Sumter Masonic Lodge will feature trophies, door prizes, a raffle and food and drink.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Masonic Temple, 215 Alice Drive, Sumter
Price: $20
More Info: 803-869-4109, bit.ly/2lLmYzE
Grand Strand Show
What: The ninth annual show for Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles hosted by the Coasta Carolina Mustang Club will feature dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and prizes.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2lRwZLq
Thursday, Oct. 10
Cruisin’ the Beach
What: This three-day show open car show will include awards, music, judges and a swap meet with new and used vendors.
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10-12
Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 423-608-4519, bit.ly/2lZTT3q
Motors at Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.
