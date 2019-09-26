British Car Day show (copy)

Saturday, Sept. 28

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Golden Leaf

What: Cruzers 4 Christ will hold a car and truck show as part of Mullins’ Golden Leaf Festival, including dash plaques, door prizes and top three awards in each class.

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Mullins, S.C.

Price: $20

More Info: 843-430-0159, bit.ly/2mbY8J8

Sumter Cruisers

What: This show, hosted by the Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan’s Purse.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Wesmark Plaza, 1121 Broad St., Sumter

Price: $20

More Info: sumtercruisers.com

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Open Car Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday, Oct. 5

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 5

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Shine & Swap

What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA.keep

Cypress Car Show

What: This show, part of the Pamlico Cypress Festival and hosted by Palmetto Cruisers, will include dash plaques, prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Main Street, Pamplico

Price: $20

More Info: 843-621-1946, bit.ly/2ki45Uw

Sumter Lodge 

What: The second annual car truck and bike show from hosted by the Sumter Masonic Lodge will feature trophies, door prizes, a raffle and food and drink.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Masonic Temple, 215 Alice Drive, Sumter

Price: $20

More Info: 803-869-4109, bit.ly/2lLmYzE

Grand Strand Show

What: The ninth annual show for Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles hosted by the Coasta Carolina Mustang Club will feature dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and prizes.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2lRwZLq

Thursday, Oct. 10

Cruisin’ the Beach

What: This three-day show open car show will include awards, music, judges and a swap meet with new and used vendors.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10-12

Where: Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Price: $30-$40

More Info: 423-608-4519, bit.ly/2lZTT3q

Motors at Monkey

What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.

