Saturday

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: This weekly event for car and motorcycle enthusiasts meets in the parking lot near the Barnes & Noble in Towne Centre.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-729-4546, bit.ly/2RfmijY

Wednesday

Low Country Miata Club Monthly Meeting

What: This meeting of the Low Country Miata Club will be followed by dinner.

When: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Stokes Miata, 1300 Ashley Phosphate Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2rTPkYa, jjwalter@sc.rr.com

