Saturday
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: This weekly event for car and motorcycle enthusiasts meets in the parking lot near the Barnes & Noble in Towne Centre.
When: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-729-4546, bit.ly/2RfmijY
Wednesday
Low Country Miata Club Monthly Meeting
What: This meeting of the Low Country Miata Club will be followed by dinner.
When: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Stokes Miata, 1300 Ashley Phosphate Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2rTPkYa, jjwalter@sc.rr.com
