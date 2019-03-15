Saturday March 16
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Sunday March 17
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. March 17
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO
Thursday March 21
Run to the Sun
What: This event hosted by the Pee Dee Street Rodders includes door prizes, cash prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the show go to the Children’s Miracle Network, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Horry County Benevolent Fund and Grand Strand Miracle League.
When: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 21-23
Where: Myrtle Square Mall, 2501 Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
Price: $40-$45
More Info: peedeestreetrodders.com/run-to-the-sun-car-show
Saturday March 23
'Cruising for Carl'
What: This car show is in honor of Carl Wiggins, and all proceeds go to CarolinaCOPS.org to help families of fallen South Carolina police officers.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23
Where: Walmart Supercenter, Bells Highway, Walterboro
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2NwWMlP
Saturday March 30
Seventh Annual Car & Bike Show
What: This show, presented by the Evening Optimist Club of Sumter, includes a 50/50 drawing and competitions for Top 20, Rat Rod, 4x4, Import, Motocycle and Best of Show. Proceeds will go to Sumter Co. Childhood Cancer Campaign. Registration is 9 a.m. until noon.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30
Where: USC Sumter Campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter
Price: $15
More Info: 803-445-8000, bit.ly/2SoXByd
PeeDee Roundup Mustang & All Ford Show
What: This Eastern SC Mustang Club show includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. for Club Participation, Long Distance, Best Paint, Engine and Ford Mustang.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30
Where: Freedom Square Shopping Center, 1609 Irby St., Florence
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-206-9712, escmustangclub.com/events.html
Wednesday April 3
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Thursday April 4
Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair
What: This collector car flea market includes everything automotive, including memorabilia, tires, wheels, restoration supplies, tools, and classic cars.
When: 8 a.m. April 4-7
Where: 9307-H Monroe Road, Charlotte, N.C.
Price: $11
More Info: 704-841-1990, charlotte-autofair.com
Saturday April 6
Second Annual Car & Truck Show
What: This event includes a 50/50 drawing, and all proceeds go to Knights of Columbus Charities.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6
Where: Walmart Parking Lot, 2110 Bells Highway, Walterboro
Price: $10
More Info: 301-573-4278, bit.ly/2Tz7Oxj
Saturday April 13
Open Car, Truck & Bike Show
What: Ravenel Ford's annual show is organized by the Low Country Mustang Club of Charleston and includes food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration
More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo