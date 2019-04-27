Auto third 3 (copy)

Here are the car shows through May 11.

Saturday April 27

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Trident Tech Spring Spin-Off

What: This event showcases cars, trucks and motorcycles, and proceeds will benefit the W. Athell Yon Fund. No cost, but must register in advance. 

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27

Where: Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2vahYWE

Antique Classic Car Show

What: This event from the Swamp Fox Old Car Club was rescheduled from April 13 and will include 18 classes with trophies to top two in each class.

When: 8 a.m. April 27

Where: 2441 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence

Price: $25

More Info: swampfox.aaca.com/car-shows

Horry Church Car & Truck Show

What: This inaugural show will include vendors, food, a live band and fellowship.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27 

Where: Radd Dew's Bar-B-Que, 851 Horry Road, Aynor

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2GkjxGx

Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show

What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27

Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro

Price: $15-$20

More Info: walterborocruisers.com

Striped Bass Festival Car Show

What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27

Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning

Price: $20

More Info: sumtercruisers.com 

Sunday April 28

Cruise into Spring Car Show

What: This show will include oldies music, lot of door prizes and over 50 awards given out. The first 100 registered will get participant window stickers.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28

Where: Old Chicago, 2859 Hwy 17 BUS, Garden City

Price: $20 registration

More Info: 843-503-8245, bit.ly/2P1IF92

Wednesday May 1

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. May 1

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Saturday May 4

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. May 4

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Blue Crab Festival Open Car Show

What: This event will include a 50/50 raffle, food vendors and is open to all cars and trucks.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4

Where: Willard's Fireworks Parking Lot, 607 U.S. Hwy 17 South, Little River

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2UpuETw

Rivertown Antique & Classic Car/Truck Show

What: This show is part of the Rivertown Music & Arts Festival, and all makes and models are welcome.

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Palmetto Chevrolet, 4th Ave., Conway

Price: $20

More Info: chicoracarclub.com/rivertown.html 

Cars on Kiawah

What: The fourth annual Cars on Kiawah show will spotlight 30 Rolls Royces and Bentleys from the the Rolls Royce Owner's Club of the Southeast. Car registration is closed.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4

Where: Ocean Park, 906 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free admission; $20 parking

More Info: carsonkiawah.com

Lil D's Car, Truck & Bike Show

What: This show will include door prizes, dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and awards.

When: 1-7 p.m. May 4

Where: LIL D's Dugout American Grill, 3051 South Irby St., Florence

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2PjbmOP 

Saturday May 11

Veterans Victory House Benefit

What: Proceeds from this Walterboro Cruisers car show will benefit Veterans Victory House.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11

Where: Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidney Road, Walterboro

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-909-4370, 843-844-8507

BSA Troop 776 Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

What: The seventh annual car show will include awards, a barbecue lunch, and the entry fee will help the troop's summer camp fund.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 11

Where: Ridge Baptist Church, 2168 Ridge Church Road, Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-819-1702, bit.ly/2DxwBId

VFW Post 9059 Car Show

What: The second annual VFW car show will include food and drinks for sale, and first, second, and third place winners will be determined by public vote.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11 (rain date May 25)

Where: VFW Post 9509, 1141 S Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

Price: $20 donation to show a car

More Info: 843-761-8713, bit.ly/2Dx0B78

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.

