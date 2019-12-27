Car Show (copy)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 4

Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Sunday, Jan. 5

First Sunday Cruise

What: Lowcountry Mopars will cruise to the Sonic on North Road in Orangeburg to meet up with other SC Mopar groups in a long-standing tradition of meeting "half way."

When: 12:30-5 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Spinx, 845 Jedburg Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2Ss0HFj

Friday, Jan. 10

Carolina in January

What: Tom Mack Auctions will host this swap meet and auction featuring antique, classic and collector cars.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 10-11

Where: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 Old Airport Road, Concord, N.C.

Price: $10

More Info: 803-364-3322, bit.ly/2Q17iox

Saturday, Jan. 11

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 11

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.