Saturday, Jan. 4
Goose Creek Cars
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 4
Where: Bojangles, 431A, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2kLOLQb
Charleston Cars
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Sunday, Jan. 5
First Sunday Cruise
What: Lowcountry Mopars will cruise to the Sonic on North Road in Orangeburg to meet up with other SC Mopar groups in a long-standing tradition of meeting "half way."
When: 12:30-5 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Spinx, 845 Jedburg Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2Ss0HFj
Friday, Jan. 10
Carolina in January
What: Tom Mack Auctions will host this swap meet and auction featuring antique, classic and collector cars.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 10-11
Where: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 Old Airport Road, Concord, N.C.
Price: $10
More Info: 803-364-3322, bit.ly/2Q17iox
Saturday, Jan. 11
Moncks Corner Cars
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 11
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.