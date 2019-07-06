Saturday July 6
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. July 6
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.
Saturday July 13
Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. July 13
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
National Collector Car Appreciation Day
What: Car collectors can celebrate Charleston’s 10th commemoration of this annual SEMA event with a cruse though downtown Charleston to Magnolia Gardens.
When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13
Where: Brittlebank Park near 180 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2X5VaH7.
Cruisin' for a Cause
What: Teach My People will hold a car show fundraising event with food, music, raffles trophies and goodie bags. All cars are welcome.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13
Where: Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
Price: $15 registration
More Info: 864-325-9660, teachmypeople.com.
Saturday July 20
Sea Island Cars & Coffee
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. July 20
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.
St. James UMC Car Show
What: The United Methodist Men's Group will host a show for cars, trucks and off-road vehicles, including food and drinks and trophies.
When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 20
Where: 512 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
Price: $15 registration
More Info: 843-789-0716
Sunday July 21
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. July 21
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.
Saturday Aug. 3
Lowcountry Shine & Swap
What: Proceeds from this Lowcountry Mopars "Anything on Wheels" car show will benefit Camp Happy Days and Special Times.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Coastal Carolina Flea Market, 165 Market Drive, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymopars@gmail.com, bit.ly/2RBAJwA.
Wednesday Aug. 7
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.