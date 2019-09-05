Car show calendar (copy)

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian, some events may be canceled or postponed. Please call the venues or check their websites for confirmation of scheduled events.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Charleston Cars

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Goose Creek Cars

What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sept. 7

Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Moncks Corner Cars

What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sept. 14

Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.

Second Saturday

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: St. Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sea Island Cars next up: oct. 19

What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21

Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.

Tobacco Festival

What: The 65th annual S.C. Tobacco Festival Open Car, Truck and Bike Show, hosted by the Eastern S.C. Mustang Club, will include a 50/50 raffle and two trophies per class.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: N. Church and Saul streets, Lake City

Price: $20

More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/2yYnQEa

Crowfieldfest Cars

What: The fifth annual Crowfieldfest Car and Motorcycle Show will include food, family activities, raffles and prizes.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Middleton Park, 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/2Trhgzq

