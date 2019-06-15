Saturday June 15
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: This groups meets twice monthly, usually the first and third Saturdays of the month. All special interest vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. June 15
Where: Bojangles, 431A 1/2, St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek.
Sea Island Cars & Coffee
What: This monthly cars and coffee event happens every third Saturday and will include Java Java coffee and breakfast available for purchase.
When: 9-11 a.m. June 15
Where: Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: freshfieldsvillage.com/event/cars-coffee.
Cruisin' Calabash Car Show
What: The TriBeach Cruisers will host a cars and craft show.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15
Where: 940 Carter Drive SW, Calabash, N.C.
More Info: 910-575-0024, bit.ly/2VB61nz.
Cruisin' for St. Jude's Car Show
What: This inaugural car show will include awards for the Top 25 and five Specialty awards, and all proceeds will benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15
Where: 134 E Main St., Kingstree
More Info: 843-372-1115, bit.ly/2ImY94s.
Cruisin' Downtown Florence
What: The Eastern SC Mustang Club will host a car, truck and swap meet including dash plaques and goodies to the first 150 entries, as well as food and live music. Awards at 8 p.m.
When: 3-8 p.m. June 15
Where: Cheves & Dargan Streets, Florence
Price: $20
More Info: 843-206-9712, bit.ly/2EzCbKL.
Sunday June 16
Motors at the Monkey
What: Owners of all makes and models are welcome to join Elliot Remington Auto Studio for flights, pints and bites every third Sunday at Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: Noon-2 p.m. June 16
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2EcljbO.
Inaugural Cane Bay Family YMCA Car Show
What: This event is open to cars, bikes and trucks.
When: Show begins at noon; judging begins at 3 p.m. June 16
Where: Cane Bay Family YMCA, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville
Price: $5-$30
More Info: 843-628-8468
Tuesday June 18
Mopars at the Beach
What: This six-day Mopar retreat will include cruise-ins, laps at Myrtle Beach Speedway, a charity ride and a car show.
When: 10 a.m. June 18 through 1 p.m. June 23
Where: Various Grand Strand locations
Price: Event prices range between $10 and $45
More Info: bit.ly/2LXo33Q.
Friday June 21
Raleigh Classic Car Auction
What: This two-day auction event will feature rare and classic cars.
When: 8 a.m. June 21 through 1 p.m. June 22
Where: North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, N.C.
Price: $100
More Info: 919-269-5271, raleighclassic.com.
Saturday June 29
Charity Cruise-In
What: The Coastal Carolina Corvette Club will host a cruise-in benefiting Veterans Victory House.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 29
Where: McAlisters Deli, 4950 Centre Point Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-860-4731, bit.ly/30LJGHI.
Wednesday July 3
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. July 3
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Saturday July 13
Moncks Corner Cars & Coffee
What: This group meets the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all vehicles are welcome.
When: 8-10 a.m. July 13
Where: Bojangles, Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-830-2461, bit.ly/2GVP6YL.
National Collector Car Appreciation Day
What: Car collectors can celebrate Charleston’s 10th commemoration of this annual SEMA event with a cruse though downtown Charleston.
When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 13
Where: Brittlebank Park near 180 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2X5VaH7.
Please send your auto-related events to carshow@postandcourier.com and we will list your events, space permitting.