Car Show Calendar (copy)
Jim Parker/Staff

Saturday March 30

Seventh Annual Car & Bike Show

What: This show, presented by the Evening Optimist Club of Sumter, includes a 50/50 drawing and competitions for Top 20, Rat Rod, 4x4, Import, Motocycle and Best of Show. Proceeds will go to Sumter Co. Childhood Cancer Campaign. Registration is 9 a.m. until noon.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30

Where: USC Sumter Campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter

Price: $15

More Info: 803-445-8000, bit.ly/2SoXByd

PeeDee Roundup Mustang & All Ford Show

What: This Eastern SC Mustang Club show includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. for Club Participation, Long Distance, Best Paint, Engine and Ford Mustang. 

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30

Where: Freedom Square Shopping Center, 1609 Irby St., Florence

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-206-9712, escmustangclub.com/events.html

Plantation Drive

What: The Low Country Miata Club plantation drive will include stops at Hampton Plantation State Historic Site and Hopsewee Plantation. 

When: 9:30 a.m. March 30

Where: Meet at Cracker Barrel Parking Lot, 2183 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15 admission to Hampton Plantation

Wednesday April 3

Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show

What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-2264

Thursday April 4

Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair

What: This collector car flea market includes everything automotive, including memorabilia, tires, wheels, restoration supplies, tools, and classic cars.

When: 8 a.m. April 4-7

Where: 9307-H Monroe Road, Charlotte, N.C.

Price: $11

More Info: 704-841-1990, charlotte-autofair.com

Saturday April 6

Second Annual Car & Truck Show

What: This event includes a 50/50 drawing, and all proceeds go to Knights of Columbus Charities. 

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6

Where: Walmart Parking Lot, 2110 Bells Highway, Walterboro

Price: $10

More Info: 301-573-4278, bit.ly/2Tz7Oxj

Saturday April 13

BBQ Shag Festival Car Show

What: This Palmetto Cruisers event includes dash plaques, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more.

When: 9 a.m.-noon April 13

Where: Hemingway Ball Fields, NW Regional Park at Pleasant Hill, 127 Schoolhouse Drive, Hemingway

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2Wevvb7

Open Car, Truck & Bike Show

What: Ravenel Ford's annual show is organized by the Low Country Mustang Club of Charleston and includes food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13

Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration

More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Saturday April 27

Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show

What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27

Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro

Price: $15-$20

More Info: walterborocruisers.com

Striped Bass Festival Car Show

What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27

Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning

Price: $20

More Info: sumtercruisers.com 