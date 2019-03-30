Saturday March 30
Seventh Annual Car & Bike Show
What: This show, presented by the Evening Optimist Club of Sumter, includes a 50/50 drawing and competitions for Top 20, Rat Rod, 4x4, Import, Motocycle and Best of Show. Proceeds will go to Sumter Co. Childhood Cancer Campaign. Registration is 9 a.m. until noon.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30
Where: USC Sumter Campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter
Price: $15
More Info: 803-445-8000, bit.ly/2SoXByd
PeeDee Roundup Mustang & All Ford Show
What: This Eastern SC Mustang Club show includes door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. for Club Participation, Long Distance, Best Paint, Engine and Ford Mustang.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30
Where: Freedom Square Shopping Center, 1609 Irby St., Florence
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-206-9712, escmustangclub.com/events.html
Plantation Drive
What: The Low Country Miata Club plantation drive will include stops at Hampton Plantation State Historic Site and Hopsewee Plantation.
When: 9:30 a.m. March 30
Where: Meet at Cracker Barrel Parking Lot, 2183 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15 admission to Hampton Plantation
Wednesday April 3
Open Car & Truck Motorcycle Show
What: This event for street rods, trucks and motorcycles includes music by the Cruise-O-Matics, door prizes, food and three trophies for each car class.THREE TROPHIES PER CLASS
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Bessinger's BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-2264
Thursday April 4
Charlotte Motor Speedway Auto Fair
What: This collector car flea market includes everything automotive, including memorabilia, tires, wheels, restoration supplies, tools, and classic cars.
When: 8 a.m. April 4-7
Where: 9307-H Monroe Road, Charlotte, N.C.
Price: $11
More Info: 704-841-1990, charlotte-autofair.com
Saturday April 6
Second Annual Car & Truck Show
What: This event includes a 50/50 drawing, and all proceeds go to Knights of Columbus Charities.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6
Where: Walmart Parking Lot, 2110 Bells Highway, Walterboro
Price: $10
More Info: 301-573-4278, bit.ly/2Tz7Oxj
Saturday April 13
BBQ Shag Festival Car Show
What: This Palmetto Cruisers event includes dash plaques, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more.
When: 9 a.m.-noon April 13
Where: Hemingway Ball Fields, NW Regional Park at Pleasant Hill, 127 Schoolhouse Drive, Hemingway
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2Wevvb7
Open Car, Truck & Bike Show
What: Ravenel Ford's annual show is organized by the Low Country Mustang Club of Charleston and includes food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration
More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo
AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Saturday April 27
Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show
What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27
Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro
Price: $15-$20
More Info: walterborocruisers.com
Striped Bass Festival Car Show
What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning
Price: $20
More Info: sumtercruisers.com