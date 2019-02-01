Today

Charleston Cars & Coffee

What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

When: 8-11 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: 843-729-4546

Goose Creek Cars & Coffee

What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.

When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month

Where: Bojangles, 431-A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek

Sonic Open Cruise-in

What: Each month on the first and third Saturday, The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club hosts a cruise-in. The first Saturday is "Feature night," and February's featured car is the Mopar.

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road, Ladson

More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/

Sunday

North Charleston Cars & Coffee 

What: North Charleston car enthusiasts looking to show off their cars and sampling some coffee gather every first Sunday of the month.

When: 8-10 a.m.  

Where: East Coast Coffee & Juice, Suite 1003, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2UsjuOk

Thursday

Low Country Miata Club Monthly Meeting

What: This meeting of the Low Country Miata Club will be followed by dinner.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 

Where: Stokes Mazda, 1300 Ashley Phosphate Ave., North Charleston

More Info: jjwalter@sc.rr.com

Walterboro Cruisers Monthly Meeting

What: The Walterboro Cruisers are open to anyone with a car or truck and have their monthly meeting the first Thursday of each month.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. 

Where: Old House Cafe, 1274 Bells Highway, Walterboro

More Info: https://bit.ly/2DIyhz9

Friday

Mopar Clubs Weekly Meet & Greets

What: Local area Mopar clubs, including Lowcountry and SoCar, will meet up at theCollege Park Sonic.

When: 7-9 p.m. 

Where: Sonic, 660 College Park Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/2CPPWTy

Got a car show to add to our list? Submit your information to carshow@postandcourier.com.

Saturday May 4th

Cars on Kiawah

What: The fourth annual display of over 250 of the region's most outstanding automobiles, in the scenic location of Ocean Park on Kiawah Island.

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Ocean Park, Kiawah Island

More Info: 

Bruce Stemerman, Cars on Kiawah Co-Chair, 240-418-9225

Website: https://www.carsonkiawah.com/

 