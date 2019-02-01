Today
Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: Car enthusiasts are invited to attend the weekly Cars & Coffee cruise-in event in the parking lot near Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: 843-729-4546
Goose Creek Cars & Coffee
What: Vehicle enthusiasts who like to show off their rides meet twice a month in the parking lot near Bojangles.
When: 8-10 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month
Where: Bojangles, 431-A½ St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeGooseCreek
Sonic Open Cruise-in
What: Each month on the first and third Saturday, The Lowcountry Muscle Car Club hosts a cruise-in. The first Saturday is "Feature night," and February's featured car is the Mopar.
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Sonic Drive-in, 660 College Park Road, Ladson
More Info: lowcountrymusclecar.com/lmc-club-events/cruise-in-at-sonic/
Sunday
North Charleston Cars & Coffee
What: North Charleston car enthusiasts looking to show off their cars and sampling some coffee gather every first Sunday of the month.
When: 8-10 a.m.
Where: East Coast Coffee & Juice, Suite 1003, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2UsjuOk
Thursday
Low Country Miata Club Monthly Meeting
What: This meeting of the Low Country Miata Club will be followed by dinner.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Stokes Mazda, 1300 Ashley Phosphate Ave., North Charleston
More Info: jjwalter@sc.rr.com
Walterboro Cruisers Monthly Meeting
What: The Walterboro Cruisers are open to anyone with a car or truck and have their monthly meeting the first Thursday of each month.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Old House Cafe, 1274 Bells Highway, Walterboro
More Info: https://bit.ly/2DIyhz9
Friday
Mopar Clubs Weekly Meet & Greets
What: Local area Mopar clubs, including Lowcountry and SoCar, will meet up at theCollege Park Sonic.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Sonic, 660 College Park Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/2CPPWTy
Got a car show to add to our list? Submit your information to carshow@postandcourier.com.
Saturday May 4th
Cars on Kiawah
What: The fourth annual display of over 250 of the region's most outstanding automobiles, in the scenic location of Ocean Park on Kiawah Island.
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Ocean Park, Kiawah Island
More Info:
Bruce Stemerman, Cars on Kiawah Co-Chair, 240-418-9225
Website: https://www.carsonkiawah.com/